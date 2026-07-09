France vs. Morocco odds, prediction, preview, picks, start time for World Cup match on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals begin with a titanic rematch of one of the 2022 semifinals when Kylian Mbappe and France take on Achraf Hakimi and Morocco on Thursday. Morocco's surprise run in Qatar was ended by France, but Morocco returned to this year's tournament as one of the strongest teams in the field. Can they take out France, possibly the best side in the tournament? Kickoff in Foxborough, Mass. is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

The latest France vs. Morocco odds from FanDuel list France as -420 favorites to qualify for the semifinals, while Morocco are +310. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored in regulation time is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $1,000 in bet reset tokens.

You can get even more France vs. Morocco picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Matt Severance and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

France vs. Morocco odds

France vs. Morocco 90-minute money line: France -180, Tie +280, Morocco +550 France vs. Morocco 90-minute over/under: 2.5 (Over -102, Under -120) Bet France vs. Morocco on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

France vs. Morocco betting preview

Can anyone stop France? The best attack in the world looks inevitable. Coaches dream of having players like Kylian Mbappe, Osumane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola. Didier Deschamps has all of them in his squad. He also has a strong midfield and defense and outrageous depth to call upon. Les Blues are +180 favorites to win the Cup, and rightfully so.

But it's worth noting that France didn't score a goal from open play last time out, with a 70th minute Mbappe penalty being the difference in a 1-0 win over Paraguay. The Paraguayans played rough, to put it mildly, and it seemed to stymie the French effort. Is that the key to a potential winning effort for Morocco?

The Moroccans are a physical team and can play on the front foot, but much will depend on the availability of emerging star Ismael Saibari. The breakout scorer went off injured in the Round of 16 win over Canada with a muscle issue. It's unclear whether he will be available against France, either as a starter or off the bench. If Saibari can play, he'll provide badly needed lightning-strike ability against a French defense that's hard to beat.

Even if Saibari can play, Morocco will have their work cut out for them. But this shouldn't be a one-sided affair, and the French will need to work hard to advance to a potential showdown with Spain in the semifinals. Don't be completely shocked if Morocco makes it two semifinals in a row.

France vs. Morocco picks, prediction

Both teams to score - Yes (-112)

France have conceded just two goals over the course of the tournament. But the two teams that scored -- Senegal and Norway -- both have more than competent offensive talent, which Morocco also have with Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Azzedine Ounahi. Saibari being available would only make this bet even better. And needless to say, it would be stunning if France didn't score.

Michael Olise to score or assist (+105)

The Bayern Munich attacker leads the World Cup in assists with five helpers and had 34 goal contributions in 32 Bundesliga matches this season. His passing in the World Cup has been utterly sublime. Olise is an excellent pick to get on the scoresheet against Morocco.