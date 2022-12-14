France face Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday in the FIFA 2022 World Cup semifinals with history on the line for both sides. The Atlas Lions are already the first African and Arab nation to reach their stage while Les Bleus could reach back-to-back finals after their 2018 victory in Russia. The Moroccans have overcome Spain and Portugal to get here while the French saw off Poland and then England. Our pundits are favoring Didier Deschamps' defending champions.

How to watch France vs. Morocco

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 14 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Dec. 14 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar

: Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

France vs. Morocco predictions



One matchup to watch: Aurelien Tchouameni scored a stunning opening goal against the Three Lions last Saturday and the Real Madrid man will be needed if France are to win the battle the midfields in Al Khor. Aided by Adrien Rabiot, the 22-year-old has fared very well so far in Qatar and now faces arguably his toughest challenge yet with the in-form Sofyan Amrabat. Azzedine Ounahi has also been outstanding for the Moroccans, but Amrabat vs. Tchouameni is arguably the showdown encounter here.

Most likely to score a goal: After he was shackled against England, Kylian Mbappe will be keen to make up for lost time and to add to his five-goal haul in this tournament. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar will be up against club teammate Achraf Hakimi on Wednesday and may well get a few chances given how Hakimi likes to get forward which leaves space. Olivier Giroud and Youssef En Nesyri are both solid bets, but Mbappe is the favorite to score at least once.

Man of the Match pick: Considering his creativity for France of late, Antoine Griezmann is a good shout given that so much flows through him. Amrabat and Ounahi have been joined by Romain Saiss and Sofiane Boufal in performing extremely well this winter and it could be that French captain Hugo Lloris is required to put in a big performance between the sticks to keep Les Bleus' clean sheet intact.

