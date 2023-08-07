Morocco will try to continue their improbable run with what would be a massive upset Tuesday when they face France in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Moroccans are in their first Women's World Cup and rank 72nd in the world but are in the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group H behind Colombia. They beat Colombia 1-0 in their final match but fell short of winning the group on goal differential. France are fifth in FIFA's world ranking and won Group F. They played to a scoreless draw with Jamaica before beating Brazil 2-1 and crushing Panama 6-3.

Tuesday's match is set to kick off at 7 a.m. ET. France are the -800 favorites (risk $800 to win $100) according to the latest France vs. Morocco odds, with Morocco the +1750 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +650 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any Morocco vs. France picks or Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He is 19-17 over his past 36 soccer picks overall and was 14-8-1 on his Champions League picks in 2023.

Now, Sutton has taken an in-depth look at the France vs. Morocco match and just locked in his picks and Women's World Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Morocco vs. France:

France vs. Morocco spread: France -2.5 (+130)

France vs. Morocco over/under: 3.5 goals

France vs. Morocco money line: France -800, Morocco +1750, Draw +650

FRA: France have a 22-9 goal advantage in their past 10 matches (7-2-1)

MOR: Morocco have failed to score in six of their past eight games (2-2-4)

France vs. Morocco picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back France

Les Bleues are 7-2-1 in their 10 matches in 2023, with only a 1-0 friendly loss to Australia in Melbourne. They have beaten the likes of fellow Round of 16 participants Denmark and Colombia and eighth-ranked Brazil. That means 72nd-ranked Morocco shouldn't pose a major threat, but the team's veterans won't let anything be taken for granted. Eugenie Le Sommer, the nation's all-time leading scorer with 90 goals in 181 matches, is the spearhead up top. Captain Wendie Renard, with 148 matches under her belt, keeps things locked down in the back in front of goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Le Sommer and Renard scored the goals against Brazil.

Renard is a physical presence and has skill on the ball, and her aerial prowess can make a difference on both ends. Kadidiatou Diani had a hat trick in the victory against Panama, as Les Bleues had 26 shots and put 10 on target. France have outshot their opponents 59-23, with a 22-7 advantage in attempts on target. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Morocco

The Lionesses of Atlas have nothing to lose, having already far surpassed any expectations. The opener against Germany, a 6-0 loss, didn't inspire confidence, but they come in on a massive high after beating South Korea and Colombia, both FIFA top-25 teams. Morocco were ruthlessly efficient in the 1-0 victory against the Colombians, putting six of their eight shots on target and getting a goal from Anissa Lahmari.

Morocco beat South Korea by the same score, with Ibtissam Jraidi scoring her 13th international goal. The South Koreans didn't have a shot on target, and Colombia had just three. Captain Ghizlane Chebbak, one of several Moroccan players who compete for AS Far, is the team's top scorer with 21 goals in 66 matches. AS Far won the 2022 CAF Women's Champions League. Midfielder Fatima Tagnaout, wing-back Hanane Aït El Haj and goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi also play for that side. Morocco played in the final at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, where they lost 2-1 to South Africa. See which team to pick here.

How to make Morocco vs. France picks

Sutton has broken down the France vs. Morocco match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has revealed his confident best bet and offers his full breakdown of this matchup. He's only sharing those picks here.

What are the best bets for France vs. Morocco in the Round of 16 on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine to see which picks in Morocco vs. France have all the value, all from the expert who finished last year up over $2,200 on soccer picks, and find out.