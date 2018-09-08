France vs. Netherlands live stream info, TV channel: How to watch UEFA Nations League on TV, stream online
The world champs take on a team looking to rebuild
France is back in action on Sunday as the World Cup champs battle a young Netherlands team in the UEFA Nations League.
Three points are on the line in this one, with France playing its second match of the competition and this being the Netherlands' first. It's a strong World Cup-winning squad against the Dutch who failed to qualify for the summer tournament and are looking to turn the page and return to prominence.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch France vs. Netherlands in the USA
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
France vs. Netherlands prediction
France's roster is so much stronger, and their strength in defense should combat the speed of the Dutch. The more experienced squad dominates and takes all three points. France 3, Netherlands 1.
