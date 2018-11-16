France vs. Netherlands: Live stream, watch UEFA Nations League online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds, start time

The UEFA Nations League continues on Friday with a tasty showdown between France and Netherlands where there is more at stake for struggling Germany than anybody else. The Germans could be relegated from League A if the match goes a certain way, solidifying spots in the top flight next time around for France and the Netherlands.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

UEFA Nations League: France vs. Netherlands

Date : Friday, Nov. 16



: Friday, Nov. 16 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam



: Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

France: France can win League A Group 1 with a victory, as it currently has seven points, four more than the Netherlands.

Netherlands: This is all about avoiding relegation. A win will send Germany down to League B, while a draw will also put the Dutch in a really good spot.

France vs. Netherlands prediction

The Netherlands have some confidence after failing to make the World Cup. The team has beaten Peru and Germany while also drawing to Netherlands, but this team did lose to France in September. The talent is there, but France is just stronger and shows why.

Pick: France