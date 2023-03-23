France attempt to rebound from a major disappointment when they host the Netherlands on Friday in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group B opener. The French failed in their attempt to repeat as World Cup champions back in December, losing to Argentina 4-2 on penalties. France has won the European Championship twice, most recently in 2000, while Netherlands captured their lone title 12 years earlier.

Kickoff at Stade de France in Saint-Denis is set for 3:45 p.m. ET. The French are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Netherlands odds, while the Dutch are +350 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Netherlands vs. France picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 54-62-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating a slight profit for bettors.

Now, Green has broken down France vs. Netherlands from every possible angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Netherlands vs. France:

France vs. Netherlands money line: France -135, Netherlands +350, Draw +255

France vs. Netherlands over/under: 2.5 goals

FRA: The French scored 16 goals over seven matches in the 2022 World Cup

NET: The Dutch outscored their opponents 10-4 in five World Cup contests

France vs. Netherlands picks: See picks here



Why you should back France

The French have been superb in Euro qualifiers of late, losing only one of their last 19 matches. They also have fared well against the Netherlands recently as they won five consecutive meetings before suffering a 2-0 loss in the UEFA Nations League in November 2018. The team is led offensively by new captain Kylian Mbappe, who registered a hat trick in the loss to Argentina in the World Cup final.

The 24-year-old forward led all scorers in Qatar with eight goals and is tied for first in France's Ligue 1 this season with 19 goals in 24 matches with PSG. Mbappe has converted in four of his last six contests across all competitions and recorded 11 goals over his past 10 outings. Forward Olivier Giroud also is dangerous in front of goal as he netted four tallies in the World Cup and produced six during qualifying for Euro 2020.

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch put together a 19-match unbeaten streak across all competitions before also losing to Argentina on penalties in the quarterfinals of last year's World Cup. Cody Gakpo led the team in that tournament with three goals, while fellow forward Wout Weghorst recorded a pair. The 23-year-old Gakpo netted four goals in eight games across all competitions in 2022 to finish even for third on the club.

Midfielder Davy Klaassen was second with five goals and shared the team lead of six assists with forward Memphis Depay. The 29-year-old Depay netted just one goal for the Netherlands in the World Cup but produced a club-high 14 in 17 contests across all competitions for the national team last year. Depay and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum performed well in the Netherlands' last meeting with France, as both players converted in the 2-0 victory in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

How to make Netherlands vs. France picks

Green has broken down the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked two other best bets, including one that pays plus-money. You can only see his UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So, who wins France vs. Netherlands? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Netherlands vs. France, all from the European soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out, and find out.