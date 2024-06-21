Heavyweights in Group D will collide when France and the Netherlands meet in a Euro 2024 group match on Friday at Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig. Prior to the start of the tournament, Les Bleus and the Oranje were overwhelming favorites to advance out of Group D and reach the knockout stage of the tournament. Both teams got their Euro 2024 campaigns off to a winning start with the French beating Austria, and the Dutch knocking off Poland. France and the Netherlands will square off on Friday with the lead in the group on the line.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Les Bleus are the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) in the latest Netherlands vs. France odds, with the Oranje the +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your France vs. Netherlands picks or Euro 2024 predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Netherlands vs. France from every angle and identified his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. France money line: France +125, Netherlands +240, Draw +210

Netherlands vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. France spread: Netherlands +0.5 (-150), France -0.5 (+120)

NED: Memphis Depay leads the team with 45 international goals

leads the team with 45 international goals FRA: Antoine Griezmann has scored 44 international goals

Why you should back France



Les Bleus have dominated the head-to-head series against the Netherlands recently. The French have won seven of the teams' last eight meetings. That stretch includes home and away victories during Euro 2024 qualifying last year: a resounding 4-0 win in Paris and 2-1 victory in Amsterdam.

In addition, France have a plethora of world-class attackers. Even if Kylian Mbappe is unable to play on Friday with a broken nose, Les Bleus can still field a lineup with Antoine Griezmann (16 goals and six assists in La Liga last season), Marcus Thuram (13 goals and seven assists in Serie A) and Olivier Giroud (15 goals and eight assists in Serie A), among others.

Why you should back Netherlands

The Oranje will face a French side that may be without arguably the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe. The speedy and prolific winger suffered a broken nose in France's 1-0 victory over Austria, and his availability for Friday's match is in doubt. If he is unable to play, it would be a significant loss for Les Bleus. He has won six straight scoring titles in Ligue 1 and has scored 47 career goals for the French.

The Oranje have a plethora of world-class attackers. Memphis Depay, who has scored 45 goals in his international career, remains a quality threat despite battling injuries. Xavi Simons is a rising 21-year-old star who is coming off his best season. Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Jeremie Frimpong, and Wout Weghorst also have the ability to give defenses headaches, and both Gakpo and Weghorst scored in the 2-1 win over Poland.

Eimer has broken down France vs. Netherlands from every possible angle. He is leaning Under 2.5 goals, and he has three other best bets, all of which would pay plus-money, and a full breakdown of this match.

