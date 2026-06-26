France vs. Norway odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Friday

The 2026 World Cup has been dominated by superstars and two of the best go head to head on Friday when France meet Norway in Foxborough, Mass. France's Kylian Mbappe has already won a World Cup and is on course to one day be the competition's all-time leading scorer, while Norway's Haaland has tallied four goals through his first two World Cup matches. With both teams sitting on six points, victory would award either side first place in Group I. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The latest France vs. Norway odds from FanDuel list France as -175 favorites on the 90-minute money line while Norway are + 410 underdogs and a draw is priced at +360. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. There are also plenty of other World Cup betting options available on sites like FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days.

You can also find France vs. Norway picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer and Martin Green. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

France vs. Norway betting odds

France vs. Norway money line: France -175, Draw +360, Norway +410 France vs. Norway over/under: 2.5 (Over -162, Under +132) Bet France vs. Norway on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

France vs. Norway betting preview

Even though Argentina are the reigning World Cup champions, there's an argument to be made that France have been the best team in the world since at least 2018. Les Blues claimed the Cup that year -- which coincided with Mbappe's arrival on the global stage -- and got back to the final again in 2022, when they lost one of the most epic battles in the history of the sport to Lionel Messi and Argentina.

The French once again look like worldbeaters and arguably have more firepower than ever, with Ousmane Dembele having emerged as a force of nature and Ballon d'Or winner and Michael Olise not-so-subtly orchestrating the entire attack. This is no longer a France that wants to snag a goal or two and sit in. Didier Deschamps, now coaching his final World Cup, has wisely built his team to throw haymakers with the embarrassment of riches in the final third at his disposal. Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola would be the best players on a number of teams in this tournament, but they're coming off the bench for Les Blues.

What does that mean for Norway? The Norwegians have some notable weapons of their own, like Haaland. The Manchester City star has cut a terrifying figure through his first two tastes of the World Cup and bagged braces against both Iraq and Senegal. Mbappe may be the world's best finisher, but there's likely no scarier man in a breakaway attack than Haaland. He's primarily supported by Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sørloth and Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard, who are great players in their own right. Where the Norwegians fall short on paper is on the back line, where they simply don't have the world-class defenders to stop the French avalanche.

Norway may opt to play an ultra-conservative game and try to hit France on the counterattack, as it's almost impossible to beat Les Blues in a pure shootout. Haaland and Co. will be dangerous in the knockout stages, but France are rightfully favored ahead of this match.

France vs. Norway picks, prediction

Both teams to score (-142)

This World Cup has been all about superstar strikers going band for band. That won't change here. Haaland should break through at some point, and France has goals waiting to happen all across its front line. If you're looking to convince your friends that soccer is fun, this may be a match to show them.

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer (+160)

Haaland being available at this number is surprising. The human juggernaut has the skills and the supporting cast up top to puncture the French defense at least once. Even if Norway lose -- Haaland himself said France are the better team -- the Man City man should leave his mark.