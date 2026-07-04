France vs. Paraguay prediction, picks, odds, betting preview, start time for World Cup match Saturday

Can anyone stop France? Kylian Mbappe and Co. have looked incredibly strong and now enter the Round of 16 in incredible form. Their opponents, however, will be full of confidence. Paraguay should be riding high after their upset victory over Germany. Can they shock the world again, or will France be too strong? Kickoff in Philadelphia is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

The latest France vs. Paraguay odds from FanDuel list France as -1800 favorites to advance to the next round, while Paraguay are +1080 underdogs. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored in regulation time is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $1,000 in bet reset tokens.

You can get even more France vs. Paraguay picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

France vs. Paraguay odds

France vs. Paraguay 90-minute money line: France -600, Tie +600, Paraguay +1700 France vs. Paraguay 90-minute over/under: 2.5 (Over -150, Under +122) Bet France vs. Paraguay on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

France vs. Paraguay betting preview

Germany are a shadow of what they used to be on the pitch, but Paraguay can still proudly proclaim themselves to be giant slayers after they sent the Germans packing in the Round of 32. A gutsy performance dragged the game out to penalty kicks, where the Paraguayans kept their cool and delivered the knockout blow. It was a match that cost German manager Julian Nagelsmann his job.

Paraguay's reward? A date with Kylian Mbappe and France, undoubtedly the tournament's best team thus far. Les Blues have been downright terrifying. This isn't a one-man show with Mbappe, even if he's scored a hefty chunk of the goals. Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele is here too, as is Bayern Munich maestro Michael Olise, who may very well be the tournament's MVP to this point. PSG attacker Bradley Barcola? Manchester City magician Rayan Cherki? They're usually on the bench because of the sheer embarrassment of riches here.

Didier Deschamps, now coaching his last World Cup, has taken the shackles off his team. France used to win by controlling the game with possession and midfielders like N'Golo Kante. Now it's an all-out attack that looks to punch you in the mouth and then throw another to your gut before you can catch your breath.

Paraguay, to their credit, showed plenty of defensive resilience against the Germans. But Germany have been harshly criticized for lacking a true killer in attack. Les Blues are a murderer's row.

The upset of Germany was an amazing spectacle. But this is likely the end of the road for Paraguay, even if they make France work for their meal.

France vs. Paraguay picks, prediction

Half with most goals: First half (+194)

That performance against Germany makes it easy to forget that the United States put three goals past Paraguay before halftime. As good as the USMNT have been at this World Cup, they're not France. It might take 15-20 minutes, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see France land a few haymakers before halftime and then ease off the gas in the back end. It's going to be brutally hot in Philadelphia, and the pitch could also be a mess from storms that are also in the forecast. Either way, Deschamps may want to get his stars off their feet as soon as possible to preserve them for the quarterfinals.

Ousmane Dembele anytime goalscorer (+145)

Dembele has grown into the tournament and had a hat trick in France's shellacking of Norway and an assist against Sweden. We'll take a gamble here and say that Dembele doesn't just have a particular grudge against Scandinavia.