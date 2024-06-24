France attempt to earn a spot in the knockout stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 when they take on Poland at BVB Stadion Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday in the final Group D match for both clubs. France (1-1-0) are tied with the Netherlands for first in the group with four points - one more than Austria, who they defeated 1-0 in their tournament opener. Poland (0-0-2) have failed to advance past the group stage for the fourth time in five appearances in the competition, as they lost each of their first two contests.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The French are -370 favorites (risk $370 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Poland odds, while the Polish are +1000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +490 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Poland vs. France picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

France vs. Poland money line: France -370, Poland +1000, Draw +490

France vs. Poland over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Poland spread: France -1.5 (-120)



FRA: The French have lost only two of their last 20 matches across all competitions

POL: The Polish are winless in eight meetings with France since posting a victory in 1982

Why you should back France

The French have not allowed a goal thus far in the tournament, but they also haven't scored one as they edged Austria courtesy of an own goal before battling the Netherlands to a 0-0 draw. They have gone 3-2-0 since dropping a 2-0 decision to Germany in an international friendly in March and posted a 3-1 victory against Poland when the clubs met in the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Captain Kylian Mbappe registered a brace in that contest after striker Olivier Giroud opened the scoring.

The 25-year-old Mbappe was kept out of Friday's match against the Dutch due to a broken nose, but the striker could be on the pitch against Poland. The forward netted nine goals in eight games during Euro 2024 qualifying and has 47 in 80 appearances for the national team. Forward Antoine Griezmann is second on France's all-time list with seven goals in this competition, including a tournament-high six during Euro 2016. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Poland

Despite losing their first two games, Poland managed to convert in each. Adam Buksa gave the Polish the lead in their 2-1 setback against the Netherlands, as he commenced the scoring in the 16th minute of their tournament-opening match. The 27-year-old netted a team-high 16 goals for Antalyaspor of Turkey's Super Lig in 2023-24 and has produced seven in 17 career contests with the national team.

Fellow striker Krzysztof Piatek converted against Austria in the 30th minute to knot the match before Poland went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat. The 28-year-old also had a solid season in the Super Lig, scoring a club-leading 17 goals for Basaksehir. Captain Robert Lewandowski, who missed Poland's opener and was a late substitute in the second game due to a thigh injury, scored three of the side's four goals in Euro 2020 and is the squad's all-time leader in the tournament with five goals. See which team to pick here.

