France hope to have captain Kylian Mbappe back on the pitch when they face Poland at BVB Stadion Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday in the final Group D match of UEFA Euro 2024 for both teams. Mbappe suffered a broken nose in the tournament opener for France (1-1-0), a 1-0 victory against Austria, and spent the entirety of the club's 0-0 draw with Netherlands on the bench. A victory will secure a trip to the knockout stage for France, who are looking to tie host Germany and Spain as three-time winners of this competition. Poland (0-0-2) already have been eliminated from contention and may be saying farewell to captain Robert Lewandowski, who is the nation's all-time leader in the Euros with five goals.

France vs. Poland money line: France -450, Poland +1200, Draw +500

France vs. Poland over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Poland spread: France -1.5 (-140)



FRA: The French have lost only two of their last 20 matches across all competitions

POL: The Polish are winless in eight meetings with France since posting a victory in 1982

Why you should back France

Mbappe has yet to score a goal in five career matches in the Euros but ranks third on France's all-time list with 47 goals in 80 appearances. The 25-year-old forward netted nine goals in eight contests during Euro 2024 qualifying and registered a brace in the national team's last meeting with Poland, a 3-1 victory in the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Striker Olivier Giroud, who is France's all-time scoring leader with 57 goals, also converted in that triumph.

The French have yet another potent offensive weapon in forward Antoine Griezmann, who is their all-time leader in the Euros with seven goals. The 33-year-old was the top scorer in Euro 2016 with six goals and ranks fourth in national team history with 44. France have been stellar on the other side of the pitch, as they are one of only two teams (Spain) that did not allow a goal over their first two games of the tournament. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Poland

Despite losing their first two games, Poland managed to convert in each. Adam Buksa gave the Polish the lead in their 2-1 setback against the Netherlands, as he commenced the scoring in the 16th minute of their tournament-opening match. The 27-year-old netted a team-high 16 goals for Antalyaspor of Turkey's Super Lig in 2023-24 and has produced seven in 17 career contests with the national team.

Fellow striker Krzysztof Piatek converted against Austria in the 30th minute to knot the match before Poland went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat. The 28-year-old also had a solid season in the Super Lig, scoring a club-leading 17 goals for Basaksehir. Captain Robert Lewandowski, who missed Poland's opener and was a late substitute in the second game due to a thigh injury, scored three of the side's four goals in Euro 2020 and is the squad's all-time leader in the tournament with five goals. See which team to pick here.

