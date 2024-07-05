Teams looking to reach the semifinals of the 2024 UEFA European Championship meet when Portugal takes on France on Friday. France advanced with a 1-0 win over Belgium, due in part to an own goal, and Portugal defeated Slovenia 3-0 in a penalty shootout after playing to a 0-0 draw. France, which finished second in 2016, finished a disappointing 11th in 2020. They are unbeaten in four matches this year with two wins and two draws. Portugal, winners of the 2016 tournament, placed a disappointing 13th in 2020, going 1-1-2. They are 2-1-1 in this competition.

Portugal vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. France money line: France +135, Portugal +240, Draw +190

Portugal vs. France to advance: France -150, Portugal +120

POR: Portugal have outscored their opponents 5-3 in the tournament

FRA: France are unbeaten in each of their last seven matches, going 4-3-0 during that stretch

Why you should back France

Veteran forward Kylian Mbappe captains the team, and has been a force since joining the side in 2017. Mbappe, 25, has played well during the tournament, which included a six-shot performance with five on target and a goal in a 1-1 draw with Poland during a group stage match. He also registered five shots against Belgium. This past season for Paris Saint-Germain in France's Ligue 1, he had 27 goals in 29 matches.

Another dominant part of the offense is forward Antoine Griezmann. The 33-year-old has been a member of the national team since 2014. During that stretch, he has appeared in 133 matches, and has scored 44 goals. Professionally, he plays for Atletico Madrid in Spain's La Liga. In three seasons with the club, he has scored 34 goals in 97 league matches. Since turning pro in 2009-2010, he has appeared in 693 matches across all competitions, scoring 268 goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Portugal

Midfielder Bernardo Silva has been red hot of late, scoring the first goal in the 3-0 win over Turkiye on June 22 during the group stage. Silva, who joined the national team in 2015, has scored 12 times in 92 appearances. He plays professionally in the English Premier League for Manchester City. This past season, he scored six goals in 33 matches. The 29-year-old has registered 39 goals in 233 league matches for Manchester City over seven seasons.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a force, even at age 39. The Portuguese icon first joined the national team in 2003. Since that time, he has registered 130 goals in 211 appearances. He converted the first penalty kick in the win over Slovenia and had two goals over the Republic of Ireland on June 11 in a warm-up to the competition. He has played the past two seasons at Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League, scoring 49 goals in 47 matches, including 35 goals in 31 appearances this past season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Portugal vs. France picks

