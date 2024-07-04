A pair of former champions clash when France battles Portugal in a UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinal match on Friday. France advanced with a 1-0 win over Belgium on an own goal on Monday, while Portugal won a penalty shootout with Slovenia after the match was 0-0 after regulation and overtime. Portugal, who defeated France 1-0 to win the 2016 title, won Group F by goal differential over Turkiye to reach the knockout stage. France, meanwhile, the two-time champions, finished second to Austria in Group D with five points. France won the title in 1984 and 2000.

Portugal vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. France money line: Portugal +240, Draw +190, France +140

POR: Portugal have outscored their opponents 5-3 in the tournament

FRA: France are unbeaten in each of their last seven matches, going 4-3-0 during that stretch

Why you should back France

The French are led by captain and veteran forward Kylian Mbappe. The 25-year-old has been a dominant force since joining the national team in 2017. He has scored 48 times in 82 appearances, including a goal against Poland in a 1-1 draw on June 25 in a group-stage matchup. In that match, he had six shots with five on target. He took five shots in the win over Belgium. He will be playing for Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga this coming season.

Also helping power France is 33-year-old forward Antoine Griezmann. Since joining the French national team in 2014, he has registered 44 goals in 133 appearances. His best year with the team came in 2021, when scored nine goals in 16 matches. As a member of Atletico Madrid in 2023-2024, he scored 16 times in 33 league matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Portugal

Midfielder Bernardo Silva has been red hot of late, scoring the first goal in the 3-0 win over Turkiye on June 22 during the group stage. Silva, who joined the national team in 2015, has scored 12 times in 92 appearances. He plays professionally in the English Premier League for Manchester City. This past season, he scored six goals in 33 matches. The 29-year-old has registered 39 goals in 233 league matches for Manchester City over seven seasons.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a force, even at age 39. The Portuguese icon first joined the national team in 2003. Since that time, he has registered 130 goals in 211 appearances. He converted the first penalty kick in the win over Slovenia and had two goals over the Republic of Ireland on June 11 in a warm-up to the competition. He has played the past two seasons at Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League, scoring 49 goals in 47 matches, including 35 goals in 31 appearances this past season. See which team to pick here.

