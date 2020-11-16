League A Group 3 has already been decided after France won 1-0 away at Portugal over the weekend to book their place at next year's finals. However, after their recent friendly loss to Finland, the world champions are unlikely to be feeling too generous towards their latest Scandinavian visitors. The Swedes picked up their first win of this edition with a 2-1 victory at home to Croatia and a win or even a draw might be enough to lift them off the bottom of the group.
Kante's⚽️ and Lloris'🧤from the win over Portugal 💪— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 16, 2020
Is there a better way to start the week❓ No, we didn't think so either. #FiersdetreBleus Full match highlights ➡ https://t.co/BH7zXbFyaD pic.twitter.com/je1Nr5Krb5
Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stade de France – Paris, France
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: FuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: France -182; Draw +270; Sweden +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Back with the team...🇫🇷👐🏽 pic.twitter.com/JcvPdhW9YY— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 15, 2020
Storylines
France: Didier Deschamps' men are already into the finals and have little to play for. Les Bleus will likely use this as a competitive testing site and rotate the squad -- although Kylian Mbappe is expected to feature after his recent injury issues. The French will already be happy with the way they responded to their friendly loss to Finland with a measured display against Portugal.
Sweden: Four losses and one win from five does not make for pretty reading but the 2-1 win over Croatia will have buoyed the group. Now, if Janne Andersson's men can catch France off-guard, a positive result and a move off of the bottom of the group could await.
France win 1-0 in Portugal to qualify for the "Final 4" of the Nations League 🇫🇷 🥳🎉#PORFRA #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/7rLml7rGOG— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 14, 2020
Prediction
France to still have too much for Sweden and Mbappe to make a scoring return to action. Pick: France 2-1 Sweden.