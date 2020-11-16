League A Group 3 has already been decided after France won 1-0 away at Portugal over the weekend to book their place at next year's finals. However, after their recent friendly loss to Finland, the world champions are unlikely to be feeling too generous towards their latest Scandinavian visitors. The Swedes picked up their first win of this edition with a 2-1 victory at home to Croatia and a win or even a draw might be enough to lift them off the bottom of the group.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 17 | 14:45 p.m. ET Location: Stade de France – Paris, France

Stade de France – Paris, France TV: ESPN

Storylines

France: Didier Deschamps' men are already into the finals and have little to play for. Les Bleus will likely use this as a competitive testing site and rotate the squad -- although Kylian Mbappe is expected to feature after his recent injury issues. The French will already be happy with the way they responded to their friendly loss to Finland with a measured display against Portugal.

Sweden: Four losses and one win from five does not make for pretty reading but the 2-1 win over Croatia will have buoyed the group. Now, if Janne Andersson's men can catch France off-guard, a positive result and a move off of the bottom of the group could await.

Prediction

France to still have too much for Sweden and Mbappe to make a scoring return to action. Pick: France 2-1 Sweden.