Reigning World Cup champs France continue their Euro 2020 journey on Monday with a round of 16 showdown against Switzerland. The French managed to win Group F despite winning one match and drawing two, while Switzerland finished third in Group A with a 1-1-1 record. The French are the heavy favorites but will look to find consistency in front of goal after scoring just two goals in the run of play in three games.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, June 28

: Monday, June 28 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Arena National -- Bucharest, Hungary

: Arena National -- Bucharest, Hungary TV: ESPN

Odds: France -167; Draw +270; Switzerland +550 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

France: Shockingly Kylian Mbappe has yet to score in the cup, and it's time to get him more involved centrally. He's drifted out wide and done well, but with the Swiss lacking speed in defense, he can star up the middle here. Expect him to be a bit more centrally as well early on, though he may drift out wide if the Swiss go with their usual three at the back. He and Karim Benzema have connected well, but if they are to truly contend, here is the time to show their combined production as things will toughen up considerable if they go through.

Switzerland: A tall task for the Swiss, and they'll play reserved and hope to put something together on the counter. But also keep an eye on the threat they can pose from set pieces and from distance. Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka both have a sweet strike in them from range, and there is some height in this team to maybe ping in a goal off a corner. They won't play an attractive style, but they'll try to grind out a big upset.

Prediction

Mbappe scores twice as France gets the emphatic victory. Pick: France 3, Switzerland 1