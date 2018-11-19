France vs. Uruguay: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch international friendly online

Here's what to know about this 2018 World Cup quarterfinal rematch

France hosts Uruguay on Tuesday for an international friendly in Paris that's also a World Cup rematch. The two countries met in the quarterfinals this past summer with Les Bleus advancing and ultimately winning the entire tournament.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

International friendly: Uruguay vs. France

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 20
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stade de France in Paris
  • TV channel: Galavision
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Uruguay +600 / France -196 / Draw +265

Storylines

Uruguay: No Diego Gordin or Jose Gimenez, so Uruguay is going to need help at the back and to dominate the game in the middle. Not likely here with France's speed and technical ability.

France: Coming off a loss to the Netherlands in the Nations League, France should get some of its young guys minutes here. They won't be pressured to get a result, but they'll want to show more than they have lately.

Uruguay vs. France prediction

Uruguay has a bunch of injuries that will greatly impact them here, especially at the back. France takes advantage big time.

Pick: France (-196)

