Francesco Acerbi has left the Italian national team training ground on Monday after he was accused of using a racist slur against Brazilian defender Juan Jesus on Sunday during the game between Inter and Napoli. The Napoli defender was spotted on camera speaking to the referee Federico La Penna, pointing at the Keep Racism Out badge on his shirt and apparently alleging that Acerbi racially insulted him.

After the match, Jesus spoke to DAZN and explained what happened. "What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch. He apologized and we can move on. When the referee blows the whistle, it is all behind us. I know that Acerbi is a good man and he apologized, because he realized that he had gone a bit over the top with some words. He is an intelligent guy, so I hope he learns from it and won't do it again."

Acerbi spoke on Monday while returning from the Italian training camp and denied: "I've never said any racist words, I am very calm. I have been playing football for 20 years and I know what I am saying. Many things happen on the pitch, many things can be said while playing. Then when the referee blows his whistle we shake hands and friends like before. There must be no racism anywhere in the world."

On Monday, the Italian FA announced the decision to replace Acerbi for the upcoming Italy games. "Francesco Acerbi, who arrived this morning at the national team training ground in Rome, explained to the coach Luciano Spalletti and his teammates, as required by the internal policy of Club Italia, his version of the alleged racist expression reported by the footballer Juan Jesus during of the Inter-Napoli game.

"From the Nerazzurri defender's report, while waiting for what happened to be reconstructed in compliance with the autonomy of sporting justice, it emerged that there was no defamatory, denigrating or racist intent on his part. However, it was agreed to exclude Acerbi from the list of players called up for the next two friendly matches scheduled in the United States, to guarantee the necessary serenity for the national team and for the player himself, who will return to his club today. As a result, AS Roma defender Gianluca Mancini, who was already part of the pre-call list, was called up."

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti spoke during a press conference and commented on the matter: "There is a statement that we made there, there are my thoughts. We decided to do it all together. I would never want to be in this position here, but we have the responsibility of a very important sport for our nation. And, given what has come out, we must necessarily act, even with things still to be clarified. From what Acerbi told me, there was no racism. But we need to be careful about our behaviors, everything we do and say."