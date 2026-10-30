Udinese will host AS Roma on Saturday at the Bluenergy Stadium, a key game that might determine the future of Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic but could also boost the Giallorossi's Scudetto hopes. Gian Piero Gasperini's side is just four points behind league leaders Lazio and Inter. With the Derby della Madonnina set to take place later on Saturday, a victory for Roma would provide a significant boost and allow them to close the gap at the top of the table. The fixture also reminds AS Roma fans of a goal that made history, arguably one of the best scored by the legendary captain Francesco Totti in the Giallorossi jersey.

You can watch Saturday's match between Udinese and AS Roma on CBS, and for all the best Serie A action all season long make sure to check out Paramount+.

Totti, one of the most recognizable Italian football players in the history of the game, retired in 2017 and left an unforgettable mark at the club, winning the 2000-01 Serie A title, the last one won by the Giallorossi. Totti, who spent his whole career with his childhood club, scored 307 goals in 786 appearances for AS Roma. Some of those are still in the minds of AS Roma fans, such as the one scored against Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico in October 2002.

How to watch Udinese vs. Roma

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 31 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy

: Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy TV: CBS

CBS Odds: Udinese +448; Draw +337; AS Roma -198

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport on the goal scored at the Stadio Olimpico on October 2, 2002, Totti said: "For me, one of the best goals, aside from the ones I scored in Genoa, Inter and the derby, was a goal I scored against Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico. I scored twice that day... Batistuta dinks the ball over the goalkeeper, a little chip. I bring the ball under control with my head, I can't remember whether Bertotto was marking me and, with my back to goal, where De Sanctis was, I hit a volley on the half-bounce into the top corner at the far post."

Here's the goal from the former AS Roma captain (00:29):