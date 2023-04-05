Chelsea are working towards appointing Frank Lampard as their interim manager until the end of the season. While the search for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter is ongoing, bringing their record goal-scorer in for their remaining the nine matches of their Premier League campaign and the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid buys time for Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and the rest of their consortium to assess the market.

The 44-year-old was previously Chelsea manager between 2019 and 2021 before being sacked by Roman Abramovich in favor of Thomas Tuchel, who would go on to take that team to the Champions League title. Such an achievement would be all the more remarkable if Lampard replicated it with a team currently lying in 11th place in the Premier League table, sacking both Tuchel and Potter in a disastrous season that has seen them score just 29 goals in as many Premier League games.

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to see Chelsea draw 0-0 with Liverpool, a match that was caretaker Bruno Saltor's first experience of managing a game at any level. Speaking after the match, the Spaniard offered no indication whether he would remain in charge for the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Should Lampard be in place for that match it would constitute his only opportunity to hone his tactics and selection before Chelsea travel to Madrid to face the reigning European champions in the first leg of their quarterfinal.

Meanwhile Luis Enrique flew into London on Wednesday for talks with the Chelsea hierarchy. The former Barcelona boss has emerged as one of the front runners to take the vacancy on a permanent basis with Julian Nagelsmann also in the mix.