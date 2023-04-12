It feels good to live in a world where you can watch a 24/7 soccer network whenever you feel like it. Mike Goodman here, and I'm tearing my eyes away from Morning Footy on CBS Sports Golazo Network to bring you everything you need to know about the Champions League action this week.

Manchester City made Bayern Munich pay for their errors on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, Chelsea will look to save their season against Real Madrid while Napoli and AC Milan will move us closer to an all-Serie A semifinal. Let's get to it.

📺 Champions League on Paramount+

All times U.S./Eastern.

Wednesday, April 11

⚽ Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ AC Milan vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🎥 CBS Sports Golazo Network will offer a live second-screen tactical cam for Real-Chelsea.

📺 Europa League top picks

All times U.S./Eastern.

Thursday, April 12

⚽ Feyenoord vs. AS Roma, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Saint-Gilloise, 3 p.m. ➡️ Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ Juventus vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ Manchester United vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line



Chelsea try to save season vs. Real Madrid

CBS Sports Golazo

It's a classic story. A massive team undergoing with disappointing domestic results turning to the Champions League to salvage a poor campaign. A young, tactically innovative coach has just failed, so ownership decides to bring in a journeyman manager with deep ties to the club to steady the ship. They're massive underdogs to a Spanish club with a history of success in Europe's biggest tournament. Nobody gives them much of a chance. And then, they go on to shock the world.

I am, of course, talking about Chelsea ... during the 2011-12 season. It was Andre Villas-Boas who got fired that season and Roberto Di Matteo came in and led Chelsea to their first Champions League title, beating Barcelona in the semifinals and Bayern Munich in the final. The important thing to remember about that run is that they did not exactly start playing amazing football to pull it off. When Chelsea beat Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, it was despite being outshot 46-12 across two legs. In the final, they took a 1-1 match to penalties and won despite being outshot 34-9. But sometimes it all comes together.

Of course, the star midfielder on those teams was none other than Frank Lampard, the man now looking to follow Di Matteo's footsteps and take Chelsea on an improbable run to Champions League glory. And there's no need to sugar coat things: The odds are stacked up against him in what seems like a near impossible task as a caretaker coach who has not been at the helm for a week. They're nestled in 11th place in the Premier League, firmly between fellow London denizens Fulham and Crystal Palace. The "disappointing" Chelsea side they're trying to emulate finished sixth, only five points out of the Champions League-qualifying top four. This team is five points behind eighth place Liverpool (who are having their own horrible-no-good-very-bad-day season).

But, in a game as fickle as this, there's always at least a chance. And this time around for Chelsea, it rests on the return of N'Golo Kante, who covers so much ground and recently returned from a hamstring injury. Here's James Benge on the returning stars and the boost they could give Lampard.

Benge: "Lampard's Chelsea are overwhelming underdogs for their Champions League quarterfinal with Real Madrid, but the potential presence of two European champions in his squad, both of whom were standout performers when Chelsea won the competition in 2021, might make the Blues' task that much more palatable. Kante played no part in Saturday's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but that was a decision made with an eye on him being able to feature against Real Madrid. Silva, meanwhile, has been sidelined since a defeat to Tottenham in February due to ankle ligament issues."

Make sure you check out Benge's full break down of the potential starting XI's for the matchup.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

A brutally honest convo with Henry and Micah

A lot of my job curating this newsletter is giving you the executive summary of a story, or a news item or a clip, or anything that is worth your while. You're all busy people and I show up in your inbox three times a week to give you what you need to know. I'm not going to do that with this one.

On the UEFA Champions League Post-Match show on Paramount+, the crew held a discussion over Inter striker Romelu Lukaku and the racism he and other Black players have faced in the sport. Thierry Henry and Micah Richards, two players who once plied their trade in Italy, voiced their frustration with the lack of change in the game. It's nine minutes, and it's worth watching every second. Just click the link and make the time.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

