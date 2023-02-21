Eintracht Frankfurt will host Napoli in the 2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday on Paramount+. The home team sits sixth in the Bundesliga table after an 11th-place finish last season, but earned their way into the Champions League for the first time in club history by winning the UEFA Europa League a season ago. Meanwhile, Napoli have built a 15-point lead atop the Italian Serie A table and are seeking their first league title since 1990. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week.

Kickoff from Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Frankfurt vs. Napoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the +115 favorite (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with Frankfurt listed as the +220 underdog. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

Frankfurt vs. Napoli date: Tuesday, February 21

Frankfurt vs. Napoli time: 3 p.m. ET

Frankfurt vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

UEFA Champions League picks for Napoli vs. Frankfurt

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Frankfurt vs. Napoli, Sutton is picking Napoli against the spread (-0.5) for a +140 payout. After fading in the race for their first Serie A title since Diego Maradona called Naples home, the Azzurri have rebounded with a dominant run in Italy's top league in 2022-23. They're 15 points clear of second-place Inter Milan and looked dominant during the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023 as well, topping Liverpool to win Group A.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt snuck into the Round of 16 with a come-from-behind win over Sporting CP on the final day of group play, finishing second behind Tottenham in Group D with 10 points. While they won the UEFA Europa League last season, this is their first ever appearance in the UEFA Champions League and Napoli will be a big step up in class from what they're used to.

"Napoli have lost just twice in regular time this season and scored three or more goals in five of their six Champions League appearances," Sutton told SportsLine. "I'm locking this pick in early, but I'd play Napoli (-0.5) as low as +100." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first seven days free.