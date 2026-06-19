Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds, best bets: Balogun, Vinicius among best bets for Friday

Four more World Cup matches take place Friday, June 19, headlined by a 3 p.m. ET clash between Team USA and Australia in Group D. Turkiye and Paraguay face off in the other Group D match of the day, and Group C has two matches on the docket well with Brazil vs. Haiti and Scotland vs. Morocco. Interested in soccer betting? If so, you have a ton of options for Friday's four match slate, including anytime goalscorer prop bets. We've identified four anytime goalscorer picks at FanDuel -- one each for Friday's four matches.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, be sure to check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Friday

Folarin Balogun , USA (+140, FanDuel)

, USA (+140, FanDuel) Ayoub El Kaabi , Morocco (+170, FanDuel)

, Morocco (+170, FanDuel) Vinicius Junior , Brazil (-140, FanDuel)

, Brazil (-140, FanDuel) Kenan Yildiz , Turkiye (+230, FanDuel)

Folarin Balogun, USA (+140, FanDuel)

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Balogun was the key driver for Team USA's attack against Paraguay, scoring not once, but twice in a 4-1 USMNT's victory. Balogun was one of a small amount of players with two goals in the first round of the group stage, and the U.S. should lean heavily on him here especially with Christian Pulisic missing this match with a calf injury. Look for Balogun to stay hot here.

Ayoub El Kaabi, Morocco (+170, FanDuel)

Morocco had a nice showing in their first match with a 1-1 tie with Brazil. Morocco was the better team early on and netted the first goal of the match thanks to a fantastic finish from Ismael Saibari. Brazil would answer 11 minutes later, and neither team could break through after that. Saibari was the Moroccan hero last week, but we'll target El Kaabi against Scotland. He's coming off an 18-goal campaign for Olympiacos in the Super Greece League and had three goals in the last Africa League of Nations. El Kaabi surprisingly didn't play against Brazil but is projected to start Friday. Considering Morocco's attack went a bit cold late against Brazil, perhaps El Kaabi gives them a shot in the arm against Scotland.

Vinicius Junior, Brazil (-125, FanDuel)

Even though they got a draw, Brazil came away as one of the bigger disappointments to begin the World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Morocco. The Brazilian side looked a bit outmatched early on and fell behind just 20 minutes in, but Junior was able to net an equalizer that proved to be very valuable for Brazil to earn a point. The showing was largely uninspiring besides that, though, and the team will need more offensive pressure after registering just eight shots and five shots on goal in that opening match. We saw Junior get off to a hot start, so why not back him again here? He's clearly the team's go-to guy right now.

Kenan Yildiz, Turkiye (+230, FanDuel )

Turkiye had one of the more disappointing showings in their first match with Australia, falling 2-0 in a bit of an upset. Turkiye had the second-shortest odds behind the U.S. to win Group D, but they now have the third-shortest behind the USMNT and Australia. Their match with Paraguay on Friday is extremely important ahead of a clash with Team USA, so expect Turkiye to come out firing. There are a few big names you could pick on the Turkiye side, but we'll target Yildiz here. The youngster had six of the team's 28 shots against Australia, so he certainly isn't afraid to let it loose -- and that was after coming in as a sub. He scored three times for his country in qualifiers, and with Turkiye needing more on the offensive end after a shutout loss last Saturday, look for Yildiz to get heavily involved on Friday.