Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds, best bets: Harry Kane among best bets for Wednesday

Some of the world's biggest stars will be in action at the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday. The action starts with a bang at 1 p.m. ET when Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take on DR Congo in Houston. Then at 4 p.m., Harry Kane and England take the pitch for the first time at this year's tournament against Luka Modric and Croatia. In the evening, it's Ghana vs. Panama at 7 p.m. and Colombia vs. Uzbekistan at 10 p.m. That means there's no shortage of anytime goalscoring prop betting opportunities for soccer bettors at FanDuel.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, you should check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Wednesday

Yoane Wissa, DR Congo (+470, FanDuel)

Harry Kane, England (+130, FanDuel)

Antoine Semenyo , Ghana (+250, FanDuel)

, Ghana (+250, FanDuel) Luis Diaz , Colombia (+120, FanDuel)

Yoane Wissa, DR Congo (+470, FanDuel)

Wissa had a rocky first season with Newcastle, to put it kindly. His arrival from Brentford was delayed after an injury, and the striker never got off the runway with just one goal in 19 appearances. Wissa is better than that, and a trip to the World Cup as DR Congo's top threat (and hopefully better health) should give him a chance to show it. There's simply too much talent here to give up on and we're getting him at an awfully good price.

Harry Kane, England (+130, FanDuel)

The most prolific scorer in the world this season, Kane tallied an absurd 61 goals across all competitions and made his best case for the Ballon d'Or. If the ball falls in his vicinity in the box, there's a good chance it's going in the back of the net. Some have quibbles with Thomas Tuchel's squad selection, but there won't be a shortage of creative players to feed Kane the ball. He's the best outright goalscorer in the world. Don't overthink this.

Antoine Semenyo, Ghana (+250, FanDuel)

Semenyo started his season strong at Bournemouth and somehow got even stronger after arriving at Manchester City. He proved that he wasn't a product of Andoni Iraola's system on England's south coast. Semenyo is one of the most dangerous attackers in the game right now and can create his own shots. It's a gift that he doesn't have the shortest odds on FanDuel's board.

Luis Diaz, Colombia (+120, FanDuel)

Kane's Bayern Munich teammate didn't score 61 goals, but he was part of the dynamic forward line that won Bayern the Bundesliga and took them to the Champions League semifinal. The most dangerous man in the Colombian side scored 22 goals between Bundesliga and Champions League play and should be the focal point of the attack on Wednesday.