Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds, best bets: Havertz, Gyokeres among best bets for Sunday

Another quartet of World Cup games is on tap for Sunday, June 14, with major stars set to take the field. On the schedule is Germany vs. Curacao at 1 p.m. ET, Netherlands vs. Japan at 4 p.m., Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador at 7 p.m. and Sweden vs. Tunisia at 10. That means fans have four matches' worth of soccer betting opportunities, and we've identified anytime goalscorer prop picks at FanDuel for each one.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, you should check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Sunday

Kai Havertz, Germany (-170, FanDuel)

Donyell Malen, Netherlands (+190, FanDuel)

Yan Diomande , Ivory Coast (+450, FanDuel)

, Ivory Coast (+450, FanDuel) Viktor Gyokeres , Sweden (+150, FanDuel)

Kai Havertz, Germany (-170, FanDuel)

Germany having questions at forward is something of a running theme. That being said, there are plenty of teams in this tournament that would love to have Havertz up top. He showed his quality in the Champions League final when he scored an extremely difficult goal from a tight angle, and he will be tasked with leading the line for a German side that has aspirations of making a deep run. With all due respect to Curacao, this is a team Havertz and his teammates should make light work of.

Donyell Malen, Netherlands (+190, FanDuel)

A move from Aston Villa to Roma at midseason seemed to finally unlock Malen's potential. He hammered home 14 goals in 18 matches after his switch to Serie A and firmly earned his place on the plane for the Dutch team. While Villa utilized him as a second striker or in-cutting right winger, Malen was firmly Roma's lead striker. He'll mostly be operating as a winger again for the Netherlands, but manager Ronald Koeman will know how to get the most out of the dynamic forward. He may very well be the team's most exciting offensive option.

Yan Diomande, Ivory Coast (+450, FanDuel)

You might hear Dimonde's name a lot this summer. The 18-year-old just broke out in a huge way for RB Leipzig with 12 goals and eight assists. He's a blazing speedster and displays technical ability far beyond it's years. It's why the top Premier League teams are trying to sign Diomande -- he's been heavily linked to Liverpool, among others. Ecuador's defense is formidable, but if anyone has the fire to break through, it's Diomande.

Viktor Gyokeres, Sweden (+150, FanDuel)

With Alexander Isak's fitness still a major variable, the Swedish attack is likely to be centered around Gyokeres. His move to Arsenal this past season may not have resulted in the lofty highs many dreamed of, sure, but he still scored 14 goals and won the Premier League. It's hard to imagine that Sweden's goalscoring output will depend as heavily on set pieces as Arsenal, so Gyokeres should have more to feast on -- especially against a Tunisia team that isn't expected to go far.