Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds, best bets: Lionel Messi among best bets for Tuesday

Three of the best goalscorers on the planet will be in action Tuesday, with one in each match, as Tuesday brings three more group-stage battles in the 2026 World Cup. Kylian Mbappe, the 2022 Golden Boot winner for runners-up France, leads his side against Senegal in the 3 p.m. ET match. Then Erling Haaland makes his World Cup debut when Norway take on Iraq at 6 p.m. ET. In the nightcap, reigning champions Argentina and all-world superstar Lionel Messi face Algeria at 9 p.m. Those three aren't the only talents on display on Day 6 at World Cup 2026, and fans interested in soccer betting will have more solid options for anytime goalscorers and other player props. We've identified three anytime goalscorer prop picks at FanDuel for Tuesday.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, be sure to check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Tuesday

Ousmane Dembele , France (+185, FanDuel)

, France (+185, FanDuel) Alexander Sorloth , Norway (-110, FanDuel)

, Norway (-110, FanDuel) Lionel Messi, Argentina (-125, FanDuel)

Ousmane Dembele, France (+185, FanDuel)

Well, one seems obvious for this match and if you want to go with Kylian Mbappe (-105 at FanDuel), your chance of cashing in are pretty good. Still, he's going to draw a ton of defenders. That still might not stop the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but Dembele should benefit from a relative lack of attention. The 29-year-old scored 20 goals and had nine assists in 39 matches in all competitions with Paris Saint-Germain in 2025-26, and he started only 25 of those. Dembele has just seven goals in 59 international matches but I like his chances here in a game that will require elite finishing ability, which he possesses.

Alexander Sorloth, Norway (-110, FanDuel)

I mean, we have another guy who is almost destined to score in Erling Haaland, who has more goals (55) than matches played (50) for Norway. He's the team'all-time leading scorer at age 25. He's also priced at -220 at FanDuel so I'm going with Sorloth, who has 26 goals in 72 international games. Like Mbappe, Haaland is going to get the lion's share of attention from the defense and while he has the jaw-dropping skill to get his chances, captain Martin Odegaard will be looking to get the ball to other players. Sorloth has 20 goals in all competitions with Atletico Madrid in 2025-26. Iraq are 2-1-3 in their past six games and while they haven't yielded a ton of goals, they haven't been facing top-tier competition. This one will be different.

Lionel Messi (-125, FanDuel)

I have to take ONE of the elite goalscorers from these three matches and this is a great price, considering Messi is likely to take any penalties for La Albiceleste. Algeria's likely approach is going to be to play physical and when Messi starts spinning defenders around in the box, he just might get taken down. If not, he is still one of the most creative players on the planet at age 38, and he has more than 900 career goals, including 117 with Argentina. He trails only Cristiano Ronaldo all-time in world soccer and has more than double the goals of the second-best in national team history. There are plenty of other talented players that need to be accounted for in the Argentinian side so Messi should get his opportunities, and he rarely fails to finish.