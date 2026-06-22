Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds, best bets: Mbappe, Haaland among best bets for Monday

Monday is a loaded day of World Cup action, and some of the best goalscorers in the world are looking to put on another show. Defending champions Argentina faced Austria in the first match of the day, and we cashed in when Lionel Messi broke the World Cup record with his 17th goal then added another to give him five at World Cup 2026. Argentina won 2-0, and up next on Monday's World Cup schedule is 2022 Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe, as his France side takes on Iraq at 5 p.m. Erling Haaland and Norway clash with Senegal at 8 p.m., and the action wraps up at 11 p.m. with Jordan facing Algeria.

If you're interested in soccer betting, you have high-end options when it comes to anytime goal scorer props for Monday's matches, but do they have value at current odds? We've made our favorite picks using the World Cup 2026 odds at FanDuel.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, be sure to check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Monday

Lionel Messi, Argentina (+110, FanDuel)

Kylian Mbappe, France (-210, FanDuel)

Erling Haaland, Norway (+120, FanDuel)

Riyad Mahrez , Algeria (+160, FanDuel)

Lionel Messi, Argentina (+110, FanDuel)

Rather than riding into the sunset after leading Argentina to a 2022 World Cup victory, Messi decided he'd run it back again in 2026. So far, so good. Messi began this tournament with a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria, and he was the only player in the first round of group play to record a hat trick. Austria presents a tougher challenge than Algeria after defeating Jordan 3-1, but it's clear Messi is still the guy and will be a force in front of the net.

Kylian Mbappe, France (-210, FanDuel)

After a 0-0 score at halftime against Senegal, the French attack woke up in the second half thanks largely to one man -- Mbappe. The Real Madrid star scored the first goal of the match and after Senegal made it 2-1, Mbappe quickly answered with a long laser for his second tally of the game to become the all-time leader in goals in France history. France now face an Iraq side that gave up four goals to Norway last week, so Mbappe should be licking his chops entering this matchup.

Erling Haaland, Norway (+120, FanDuel)

Speaking of that 4-1 Norway win, Haaland made his presence felt with not one, but two goals in that matchup. The Manchester City superstar was flying all over the place there, putting in one on a header and another by forcing the goalie's hand -- or foot in this case. Haaland and Co. face Senegal in their last match before what should be an eventful Group I tilt with France on Friday. Haaland was tremendous in Norway's opener, and there's little reason to think he won't make an impact against Senegal.

Riyad Mahrez, Algeria (+160, FanDuel)

Mahrez, who stars for Al-Ahli, is one of the better players in Algerian history with 33 goals in 104 caps dating back to 2014. He was a major factor in the Africa Cup of Nations last year with three goals in four matches in a quarterfinal run, but he's yet to score in a World Cup. There's no time like the present in that regard against Jordan, which gave up three goals to Austria in their opener. Algeria were shut out against Argentina, so look for them to lean on the veteran Mahrez, who has some major juice at this price.