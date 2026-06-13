Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds, best bets: Raphinha among best bets for Saturday

The first of the 2026 World Cup's heavyweight battles is set for Saturday when Brazil and Morocco meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. at 6 p.m. ET. That's just one of three matches set for Saturday, which will also see Qatar and Switzerland facing off at 3 p.m. and Scotland taking on Haiti at 9. That means fans have three matches' worth of soccer betting opportunities, and we've identified anytime goalscorer prop picks at FanDuel for each one.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, you should check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Saturday

Breel Embolo , Switzerland (-110, FanDuel)

, Switzerland (-110, FanDuel) Raphinha , Brazil (+215, FanDuel)

, Brazil (+215, FanDuel) John McGinn, Scotland (+270, FanDuel)

Kenan Yildiz, Turkiye (+195, FanDuel)

Breel Embolo, Switzerland (-110, FanDuel)

The man with the shortest odds to score in this game, Embolo is the sharp edge of the Swiss attack. What Switzerland lack in overwhelming force it make up for with control, and the likes of Dan Ndoye and Granit Xhaka should be able to help funnel the ball his way. Embolo also has at least some share of the penalty kick duties for Switzerland should the need arise.

Raphinha, Brazil (+215, FanDuel)

One of the critical components of the explosive Barcelona attack, Raphinha has been comparatively mortal for his country with 11 goals in 39 appearances. He'll now be asked to carry a heavy portion of the offensive duties at the World Cup, especially against elite sides like Morocco. Vinicius Jr. can't do it all on his own. If you've ever watched Barca, you know what Raphinha is capable of. With the legendary Carlo Ancelotti now coaching Brazil, the dynamic winger should be able to unlock his full potential.

John McGinn, Scotland (+270, FanDuel)

Scott McTominay is the main offensive threat for the Scots, but McGinn offers great value at this price. The Aston Villa captain has shown a serious eye for goal in big games with his club. McGinn is a do-it-all sort of player -- a facilitator, a defensive stalwart and a scorer. Haiti should be afraid if he comes onto the ball with space at the top right-hand corner of the penalty area. Villa fans will tell you McGinn can curl that shot into the back of the net in his sleep.

Kenan Yildiz, Turkiye (+195, FanDuel)

A revelation for Juventus over the last two seasons, Yildiz represents the future of Turkish football. The 21-year-old logged 10 goals and six assists for Juve and also bagged three goals in qualifying play for Turkiye in October, including a brace against Bulgaria. Turkiye is a dark horse to make a bit of a run in the tournament, and if they do, Yildiz will be part of it. The Socceroos represent a great chance for Yildiz to begin his international breakout.