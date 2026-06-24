Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds, best bets: Vinicius Jr. features in Wednesday's best bets

Six games are on tap in the final stage of group play at the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, with a double dose of action in three time slots, and more games means more possibilities for anytime goalscorer prop picks. The day kicks off with Switzerland vs. Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar at 3 p.m. ET, with Scotland vs. Brazil and Morocco vs. Haiti at 6 p.m. ET. The night wraps up with Czechia vs. Mexico and South Africa vs. Korea Republic at 9 p.m. ET. With 12 teams in action Wednesday, you have a lot of parsing of the odds to do if you want to find the value. Fortunately, we have done some of that legwork and are offering our picks here for free.

If you're interested in soccer betting, the loaded Wednesday schedule is perfect for fans looking for anytime goalscorer props. The object of the game is to score goals, and if the right player finds the back of the net, you could really cash in. So here, we have made our favorite picks using the World Cup 2026 odds at FanDuel.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, be sure to check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Wednesday

Vinicius Junior , Brazil (+120 at FanDuel)

, Brazil (+120 at FanDuel) Adam Hlozek , Czechia (+470 at FanDuel)

, Czechia (+470 at FanDuel) Brahim Diaz , Morocco (+130 at FanDuel)

, Morocco (+130 at FanDuel) Lee Kang-In, Korea Republic (+230 at FanDuel)

Vinicius Junior, Brazil (+120 at FanDuel)

Matheus Cunha got the headlines after his two goals in the 3-0 victory against Haiti, but Vini Jr. is the star of the show, and he also scored in the Selecao's three-goal first half. After a draw in their opening match, the Brazilians can't take their foot off the gas against a Scotland side that is just a point behind. Vinicius scored the only goal in the opener and had three shots against Haiti, with two on target. He should get more than that here in a critical group-stage finale and bury at least one. .

Adam Hlozek, Czechia (+470 at FanDuel)

Mexico have nothing to play for in the Group A match, with the top spot locked up after consecutive victories. Czechia have everything to play for, as they have just one point, and anything short of victory sends them home. The 23-year-old Hlozek has scored five goals for the national team but is coming off an injury plagued season with Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga. He is a savvy player for his age and has been showing an ability to make intelligent plays. He should get a chance to shine in this must-win match for the Czechs.

Brahim Diaz, Morocco (+130 at FanDuel)

The 26-year-old Real Madrid man has scored in half his games with the national team, with 14 goals in just 28 matches. He hasn't scored in his past two, so it looks like he is well overdue. Ismael Saibari has scored both goals for Morocco so far, but there could be more opportunities against Haiti, and Diaz has the skill to cash in. He is averaging about 40 minutes on the field in La Liga, but he plays a much larger role for the Atlas Lions.

Lee Kang-In, Korea Republic (+230 at FanDuel)

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is also a young player trying to seal a starting spot on a major club. He has scored 12 goals in three season with PSG, starting about half the time. With the national team, the 25-year-old is a critical piece and has scored 11 times in 49 appearances. He was one of the better players on the field and had an assist in a 2-1 victory against Czechia but was bottled up against Mexico. I expect him to play a part as Korea Republic go for the win and a spot in the next round.