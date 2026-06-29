Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Brazil's Vinicius among best bets for Monday's games

The Round of 32 gets underway in earnest on Monday, June 29 with three games on the docket, headlined by Netherlands taking on Morocco in the primetime slot. Brazil and Japan will get things underway at 1 p.m. ET, while Germany and Paraguay are also in action. This is Germany's first appearance in the knockout round since the 2014 World Cup, when they won the entire competition.

With three games on the schedule, there's plenty of options for soccer fans and bettors when it comes to locking in goalscorer picks. Before making your wagers, you should also see what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas are saying about each match. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Monday

Vinicius Junior, Brazil (+155)

Leroy Sane , Germany (+210)

, Germany (+210) Ismael Saibari , Morocco (+310)

Vinicius Junior, Brazil (+155)

The Real Madrid winger has exploded in this World Cup, scoring four goals in three matches during the group stage. He's Brazil's primary attacker and often delivers for the Selecao in key moments, highlighted by an equalizer against Morocco and a first-half brace against Scotland. Vinicius took 13 shots across the three group games and he's likely to get the lion's share of shots against Japan, a side which did allow two goals to Brazil in a friendly in October 2025. This is a different Brazil side under Carlo Ancelotti but Vinicius is still a superstar. He should get on the board in the knockout round.

Leroy Sane, Germany (+210)

There are plenty of options when it comes to picking a goalscorer for Germany, but I like Sane. He got a goal in the final match against Ecuador and was unlucky to not be among the scorers in the opener against Curacao despite putting up three shots. Sane operates in a strong spot in Germany's attack when it comes to scoring, and I think he offers more value than Jamal Musiala (+180) and Kai Havertz (+125) in what should be a relatively comfortable win for the European giants.

Ismail Saibari, Morocco (+310)

The Morocco midfielder has been heating up of late with the national team. Half of his 12 international goals have come in 2026, with three in the World Cup. He's scored 10 goals for his country over the last two years and is the most likely contender to break through against Netherlands in the knockout round. Saibari was not part of Morocco's 2022 World Cup run to the semifinal but he's been dynamic since entering the team. The Netherlands are likely to get on the board at some point and Morocco will need to throw bodies forward to keep pace, so Saibari should have chances. He's taken 10 shots so far in this World Cup.