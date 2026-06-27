Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Bukayo Saka, Lionel Messi among best bets for Saturday

The group stage at the 2026 World Cup ends on Saturday, June 27, so it's the last chance to have six matches to wager on with the knockout round starting on Sunday. The finales for Groups J, K and L are on the Saturday agenda, with things kicking off with Panama vs. England and Croatia vs. Ghana in the 5 p.m. ET window in Group L. At 7:30 p.m. ET, Group K features Colombia vs. Portugal and Dr Congo vs. Uzbekistan. The group stage wraps up at 10 p.m. ET with Jordan vs. Argentina and Algeria vs. Austria in Group J.

With 12 teams in action, there are tons of choices for anytime goalscorer props, and there is value to be found in the World Cup 2026 anytime goalscorer odds. Are England's Harry Kane and Argentina's Lionel Messi the ones to back? If you're interested in soccer betting, you need to see our our favorite anytime goal scorer picks, as we have pored over the World Cup 2026 odds at FanDuel and found the best prices.

To see more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, make sure you check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Saturday

Bukayo Saka , England (+160, FanDuel)

, England (+160, FanDuel) Joao Felix , Portugal (+240, FanDuel)

, Portugal (+240, FanDuel) Marco Pasalic , Croatia (+400, FanDuel)

, Croatia (+400, FanDuel) Lionel Messi, Argentina (+170, FanDuel)

Bukayo Saka, England (+160)

Yes, he'll probably be coming off the bench or on limited minutes, but he showed Tuesday that he can have a major impact in a short time. The Three Lions looked like a different team once he came on, and Saka had two shots in less than 30 minutes. Kane was the only England player with more (three). Injuries derailed Saka this season but in a game of this magnitude, manager Thomas Tuchel will lean on him as much as he can. I also like Kane here, but the -220 price is too much for me.

Joao Felix, Portugal (+240)

Felix is due for a goal, with his last one coming in a 2-0 victory against the USMNT in a friendly in March. I called Cristiano Ronaldo breaking his dry spell in the last match, but I expect any goals to come from others on Saturday. Felix has 12 goals in 55 matches with the national team and he's coming off a 20-goal, 13-assist season with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. That was the 26-year-old's first season as a full-time starter at the club level, and he brings confidence into this important match.

Marco Pasalic, Croatia (+400)

The veteran had two shots in the 1-0 victory against Panama, and his 0.74 expected goals was second on the team to only Ante Budimir, who scored the goal. Pasalic has 12 goals in 87 international appearances and while the 31-year-old hasn't been a prolific scorer in Italy's Serie A with Atalanta (50 goals in eight seasons), he can find the open spots and get goals when they're needed. They're needed now, with England and Ghana just one point ahead of the Checkered Ones in Group L.

Lionel Messi, Argentina (+170)

He probably shouldn't play but I'm sure he'll insist, both because he loves the game but also because he sits atop the Golden Boot standings with five goals in two games. To see what he's doing at age 39 is tough to put into words. It seems the world is at his feet in what is likely his final World Cup and while he might not play the full 90 (or even close), he should get one early in what could be a rout, then come off the bench for the celebration. I'm not betting against him, so I'll bet on him to score again.