Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Canada's Jonathan David featured in Saturday best bets

The 2026 World Cup knockout rounds move into the Round of 16 with two matches set for Saturday, July 4. Co-hosts Canada kick things off at 1 p.m. ET when they take on Morocco, while Paraguay vs. France is set for 5 p.m. ET. The French remain the favorites to win the torunament, with an attack led by Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele creating major problems for defenses. Les Bleus are massive -600 favorites, and Mbappe is priced at -175 at FanDuel to score a goal any time in the match. That might not be a bad wager, but is there more value to be found on other players.

The object of the game is to score goals, and there have been plenty in World Cup 2026, with many coming from the major stars. But the defenses will get tougher as the knockout rounds progress, so finding the best anytime goalscorer odds can be tricky. We have the best bets to score a goal today here, and you can get more analysis of the 2026 World Cup from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. You need to see what they are saying about Saturday's matches. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Saturday

Ismael Saibari , Morocco (+185, FanDuel)

, Morocco (+185, FanDuel) Jonathan David , Canada (+360, FanDuel)

, Canada (+360, FanDuel) Bradley Barcola , France (+175, FanDuel)

Ismael Saibari, Morocco (+185)

The versatile forward, who has spent his entire club career in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven, finished off the Dutch with his penalty kick in Tuesday's shootout. He also scored in all three group stage games and has been the best player on the field for large stretched of Morocco's matches. The 25-year-old is set to join Bayern Munich next season, and he is breaking out in a big way. Saibari was named last season's Dutch Player of the Year and has 42 goals In 142 appearances in the Eredivisie. He should continue to make his mark with a goal in this critical match.

Jonathan David, Canada (+360)

David is the key to the Canada attack, and he and Tajon Buchanan both will be looking to make more of an impact after both struggled in the past two games. David had a hat trick in the 6-0 victory against Qatar but has been mostly bottled up since. Morocco are tough in the back but can be beaten on the counter-attack, and if the Canucks are going to pull the upset, David is going to be the catalyst. I was leaning toward Promise David at the same price and while he could (and probably should) play a big role, he has been coming off the bench so his playing time is uncertain.

Bradley Barcola, France (+175)

Les Bleus have an embarrassment of great players beyond Mbappe, and Barcola is one of the emerging stars. The 23-year-old has 25 goals over the past two seasons with PSG in France's Ligue 1 and has five in his past 19 matches (nine starts) with the national team. It's easy to get lost in the shuffle on this France side, but Barcola has been demanding attention. He has two goals in the World Cup, including one off the bench against Senegal. That Mbappe guy is really good so if you don't mind the juice or are building a parlay, he's a good bet, but so is Barcola. He could net you a decent profit with a goal here.