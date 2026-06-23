Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez among Tuesday's best bets

Harry Kane and England are back in action Tuesday in one of four matches at the 2026 World Cup, and the Three Lions and their superstar will be looking to duplicate last week's effort. Kane and Co. cruised to a 4-2 victory against Croatia in their opener behind two goals from the striker. England face Ghana at 4 p.m. ET, following the 1 p.m. ET Portugal vs. Uzbekistan match and before the Panama vs. Croatia kickoff at 7 p.m ET. Colombia vs. DR Congo closes out the day at 10 p.m. ET. There have been plenty of goals at World Cup 2026, and we'll take a look at some of the best goalscorer prop picks for Tuesday's games based on the odds from FanDuel.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, be sure to check out picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo , Portugal (-165, FanDuel)

, Portugal (-165, FanDuel) Jordan Ayew, Ghana (+600, FanDuel)

Ivan Perisic , Croatia (+210, FanDuel)

, Croatia (+210, FanDuel) Luis Suarez , Colombia (+175, FanDuel)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (-165)

If the world's all-time leading scorer is going to get on the board in his sixth World Cup, this will be the day to do it. The 41-year-old isn't the playmaker he once was but he still has some magic left, and he'll be in the right spot to score when the time comes. The pressure is on for the Portugal superstar, who has failed to score in 10 consecutive major international tournaments. Many have even questioned if he should be starting, but I'm backing the icon to finally break through on Tuesday.

Jordan Ayew, Ghana (+600)

The focus will be on the Three Lions and their deep roster of elite players, including Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. The problem is with that depth, the starting 11 is always in dispute, and while Kane is a pretty safe bet and I really like Bukayo Saka to provide something off the bench, I'm taking a chance here. Ghana can capitalize when England make any mistakes in the back and when they do, the veteran striker will be ready to put in the net. Ayew has 34 career goals for Ghana.

Ivan Perisic, Croatia (+210)

Perisic is another veteran who can put himself in the right position to score, and the chances should be there against Panama. The 37-year-old has 38 goals in 155 matches with the Checkered Ones and has 16 in 57 games over the past two seasons with PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie. Croatia are an aging side but have plenty of players who can create opportunities, including 40-year-old Luka Modric. They have younger legs up top, but the savvy players like Perisic are going to be the ones to watch here.

Luis Suarez, Colombia (+175)

Colombia should be able to control this match, as Congo yielded 75% possession to Portugal in a 1-1 draw last week. The Colombians held the ball 67% of the time and had 15 shots in their 3-1 victory against Uzbekistan. Suarez didn't see a ton of touches last week but he has 55 goals over his past two club seasons in Spain and Portugal, playing last season with Sporting Lisbon. He has scored five goals in just 13 matches with the national team, and I expect him to play a larger role Tuesday.