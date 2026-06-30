Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: France's Dembele among best bets for Tuesday's games

The last day of June in 2026 brings three World Cup knockout games in the Round of 32 with it, beginning with Ivory Coast vs. Norway and concluding with co-hosts Mexico trying to get back to the Round of 16 when they face Ecuador. Back-to-back finalists France will also be taking the pitch, battling Sweden.

There are plenty of heavy hitters on the pitch Tuesday, including three Golden Boot contenders in Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. That means plenty of high-profile anytime goalscorer pick options for bettors. In addition to locking in goalscorer bets, be sure to see what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas are saying about each match. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Tuesday

Erling Haaland, Norway (-135)

Ousmane Dembele, France (+135)

Julian Quinones , Mexico (+280)

Erling Haaland, Norway (-135)

Was there any other choice? Haaland was rested for the last group stage game, much to the chagrin of sports fans everywhere. He's going to have to justify that decision in this match, and he's certainly got the talent to do so. Haaland is in fine form with four goals and that additional bit of rest should have him ready to go against a physical Ivory Coast side.

Ousmane Dembele, France (+135)

Mbappe is getting a lot of love and deservedly so, but Dembele has truly broken out over the last few seasons. He's become a Champions League winner at PSG, captured the Ballon d'Or and is in the running for the Golden Boot. To think Dembele was seen as a wasted talent just a half-decade ago. I like him to keep his run going against a Sweden team which conceded in every group stage game.

Julian Quinones, Mexico (+280)

It's hard to pinpoint a prominent goalscorer pick for Mexico, since El Tri play in a way which gives plenty of attackers the opportunity to find the back of the net. Quinones has been the most dynamic player for Mexico so far, and he's scored two goals on 10 shots in this competition. Ecuador are a stiff defensive side but they did concede against both Ivory Coast and Germany. I see Mexico advancing in this game and I'll back Quinones to be the difference maker for the co-hosts.