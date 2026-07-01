Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Harry Kane, Christian Pulisic among Wednesday's best bets

The USMNT face Bosnia and Herzegovina to wrap up a three-game World Cup 2026 schedule on Wednesday, July 1, and the knockout games in the Round of 32 will be tricky for everyone involved. England and Belgium both should face tests, with the Three Lions taking on DR Congo at noon ET and the Belgians facing Senegal at 4 p.m. ET. Team USA are -280 favorites on the 90-minute money line in the USMNT odds at FanDuel, with the Dragons +800 underdogs and a draw priced at +300. The USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match kicks off at 8 p.m. ET in San Francisco.

With loaded England and Belgian teams in action and the Americans rested -- plus plenty of talent on the opposing sides -- there are numerous options to choose from for a player to score a goal today. If you want more analysis on the 2026 World Cup, make sure you see what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas are saying about each match. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Wednesday

Harry Kane , England (-140)

, England (-140) Ismaila Sarr , Senegal (+340)

, Senegal (+340) Christian Pulisic , USA (+350)

Harry Kane, England (-140)

Of course, Kane is the focal point of the England attack, and -- maybe just as importantly for this one -- he is the man who takes the penalty kicks. In a game against a Congo side that appears to be overmatched, there could be some desperate challenges on the back end, so that's an added value. Kane doesn't need any special circumstances to score and if the Three Lions win as comfortably as many are expecting, the star striker is a safe bet to be one of the players to find the back of the net.

Ismaila Sarr, Senegal (+340)

Belgium have too many potential scorers to focus on one, with Romelu Lukaku the only one who is a threat almost every time he touches the ball. He also has yet to play more than a half, and Senegal could cause the Belgians a lot of problems in this game. Sarr has been making a splash for the Africans, scoring three goals and putting up 12 shots (five on target) in the three matches so far. The Crystal Palace man will be one of the driving forces if Senegal are to give the Belgians a run for their money.

Christian Pulisic, USA (+350)

Captain America is at least rested, and hopefully he's back to normal following the calf injury he suffered in the group stage opener. He looked strong off the bench against Turkiye, and he will be looking to make up for lost time. It might take some creativity to break through the Bosnia and Herzegovina back line, and Pulisic is by far the most creative on the team. He'll be right in the middle of the action if (when) Team USA gets on the board, and I expect him to bury at least one chance.