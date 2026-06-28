Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Jonathan David tops South Africa-Canada best bets Sunday

The 2026 World Cup knockout rounds are here, and co-host Canada gets the honor of kicking things off on Sunday against South Africa, with both advancing out of the group stage for the first time. Bafana Bafana stunned Korea Republic with a 1-0 victory in the final Group A match on Wednesday night, while Canada dropped a 2-1 decision to Switzerland to fall short of winning Group B. The Canadians won't have the home-field advantage this time, with the match being held in Inglewood, Calif., with a 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage's arrival means fewer matches to choose from, but if you do your homework you can still cash in on anytime goalscorer props. If you're interested in soccer betting, you can find value in the anytime goal scorer odds, and we've scrutinized the options in the World Cup 2026 odds at FanDuel and now offer up our favorite picks.

If you want to see more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, be sure to check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Sunday

Jonathan David, Canada (+170, FanDuel)

Tajon Buchanan, Canada (+300, FanDuel)

Evidence Makgopa , South Africa (+170, FanDuel)

, South Africa (+170, FanDuel) Thapelo Maseko , South Africa (+650, FanDuel)

Jonathan David, Canada (+170)

The best players step up in the biggest moments, and David has been in solid form in this tournament. He had a hat trick in the 6-0 victory against Qatar, when he had eight shots. He has five shots over the other two matches, but he is Canada's top all-time scorer, and he will try to put this team on his back in the knockout rounds. Canada have other strong players like Cyle Larin and Alphonso Davies, but the team's success typically runs through David. I expect him to bury one in the net Sunday.

Tajon Buchanan, Canada (+330)

The 27-year-old Villarreal man has been making things happen, even if it hasn't been obvious on the scoresheets so far. He has eight goals in 63 matches with the national team and had seven last season in La Liga. He isn't a scorer like David or Larin but makes the most of his chances. Buchanan has the speed to get behind defenders and is skilled around the box. His two-way play takes away from his offense some, but he can score when he has the opportunity. I think he'll get a chance Sunday.

Evidence Makgopa, South Africa (+170)

Makgopa has three shots on target over the past two matches, coming off the bench against Czechia but starting Wednesday's huge victory against South Korea. He has nine goals in 26 matches with Bafana Bafana and 16 in 67 games with Orlando Pirates in the South African Premiership. Most of his teammates play in that league, including seven with the Pirates, so they know how to find each other in open spaces. Makgopa is a strong aerial presence and could bury one on a set piece Sunday.

Thapelo Maseko, South Africa (+650)

The 22-year-old scored the defining goal so far for the South Africans in Wednesday night's victory, and that should give him confidence. He hasn't been intimidated on this big stage, and while he has just two goals for the Bafana Bafana, he is just getting started. Maseko had five shots against South Korea. The youngster, who plays at AEL Limassol in Cyprus, has speed, versatility and youthful energy that have helped spark this club, and he could break through again in this huge match.