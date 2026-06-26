Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal among Friday's best bets

Two of the biggest stars at the 2026 World Cup are on a collision course, and when Norway vs. France kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, both will be looking to keep things rolling. Erling Haaland of Norway and France's Kylian Mbappe have each scored four goals, netting a brace in each game, but trail Argentina's Lionel Messi (five) in the Golden Boot race. They aren't the only show in town Friday, with six games left on the penultimate day of World Cup 2026 group stage matches. That means tons of opportunities to cash in on an anytime goalscorer.

If you're interested in soccer betting, you can definitely find value on anytime goal scorer props with 12 teams in the mix for Friday's matches. We've been combing through the many options to find the best value in the World Cup 2026 odds at FanDuel, and we're revealing our favorite picks here.

If you want to see more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, be sure to check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Friday

Kylian Mbappe, France (-110, FanDuel)

Lamine Yamal , Spain (+155, FanDuel)

, (+155, FanDuel) Mohamed Salah , Egypt (+210, FanDuel)

, (+210, FanDuel) Romelu Lukaku , Belgium (-140, FanDuel)

Kylian Mbappe, France (-110)

Sometimes you just have to ride the hot hand and Mbappe has been on fire, with two goals in each of the first two matches. He only needs one for us here, and with Haaland on the other side and Messi leading the Golden Boot race, the 27-year-old is going to push for more. Winning the group is a worthy goal, but France could make some moves later in the game depending on how it plays out. Still, Mbappe is playing with supreme confidence right now and France's defense is a little better than Noway's, so I'm backing him over Haaland. I also like Desire Doue in this one, but his playing time has been unpredictable.

Lamine Yamal, Spain (+155)

The 18-year-old is still not ready to play a full game after recovering from a serious hamstring injury that cut his club season short. Still, Spain are a must-watch when he's on the pitch and while he only played the first half against Saudi Arabia, he had the opening goal in the 4-0 victory on Sunday. Yamal scored 22 goals in 38 matches in all competitions with Barcelona in Spain's La Liga last season before being injured on April 22. He has seven goals in 27 appearances with the national team. La Roja are heavily favored and while this one might not end up as a 4-0 victory, Yamal has the pace and creativity to make things happen quickly. I'm backing him to score again.

Mohamed Salah, Egypt (+210)

The 34-year-old needs one goal to tie Hossam Hassan (1985-2006) as the national team's all-time leading scorer, and he will do everything he can to get his 69th career goal for the Pharaohs. Egypt can't afford to lose this match, and a lot will be on the captain's shoulders. The longtime Liverpool star had just 10 goals in 37 matches in all competitions for the Reds last season, but he had 29 to win the Premier League Golden Boot the previous season. The passion is always there with Salah, but it's intensified when he is playing for his country. If Egypt win Friday, Salah will surely have a big say in that outcome.

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium (-140)

The Belgians are in some trouble but if they can get the win and Egypt can do the same, they'll be on to the knockout rounds. It's time for Lukaku to step up in a big way, even if he can't play the full match. It was his pace and disruption off the bench that immediately led to an own goal to salvage a 1-1 draw with Egypt. The 33-year-old has 15 goals in 41 matches over his two seasons with Napoli in Italy's Serie A, but just one came last season, when he started five games. A serious hamstring injury has put a damper on his World Cup, but I don't expect him to leave empty-handed and the Belgians will be counting on him.