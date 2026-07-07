Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Lautaro Martinez among Tuesday's best bets

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup will conclude on Tuesday, July 7 with defending champions Argentina battling Egypt before Switzerland take on Colombia. Lionel Messi, who has scored seven goals so far in this competition, will be a popular anytime goalscorer pick for bettors on Tuesday. But are there options which provide more value than the greatest player of all time?

We've gone through the list of anytime goalscorer picks for Tuesday's matches and spotlighted our best bets. For more insights on Argentina vs. Egypt and Switzerland vs. Colombia, take a look at what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Brad Thomas, Brandt Sutton and Matt Severance are saying. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Tuesday

Lautaro Martinez, Argentina (+125, FanDuel)

Emam Ashour, Egypt (+1100, FanDuel)

Dan Ndoye , Switzerland (+480, FanDuel)

Lautaro Martinez (+125)

At some point, a team is going to stop allowing Messi to beat them. That means throwing multiple defenders and formation shifts at the superstar and while none of that might be effective enough to contain him, it will push Messi to find other players. Luckily for him, he's got a plethora of talented teammates with Martinez being among them. The Inter Milan star has a goal in this tournament and has been involved in most of Argentina's more potent attacks. He offers more value than Messi, especially in a game where Egypt could throw more bodies at the tournament's leading goalscorer.

Emam Ashour (+1100)

The price point here is tremendous considering Ashour has the most goals for Egypt in this tournament and scored against Australia. He's not shy about taking shots and although he didn't have a big presence in the team's final group stage game against Iran, he is going to be involved offensively. Argentina are a strong defensive side but they have shown a tendency to take plays off. That bodes well for Ashour and he's worth backing at this number.

Dan Ndoye (+480)

Ndoye scored in Switzerland's Round of 32 victory over Algeria, and Johan Manzambi's insertion into the lineup has taken some attention off the speedy winger. He's crafty and operates well in tight spaces, which is going to be key against a stout Colombia defense. Manzambi and Breel Embolo will be popular picks but Ndoye should not be discounted in this critical Round of 16 match.