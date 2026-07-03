Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Lautaro Martinez, Luis Diaz among Friday's best bets

The final day of the Round of 32 knockout stage features three matches on Friday, and Lionel Messi is back on the pitch when Argentina face Cape Verde at 6 p.m. ET. Messi shares the lead in the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race with France's Kylian Mbappe on six goals, but there are numerous options aside from the Argentine star for fans who want to wager on World Cup anytime goalscorers Friday. The day kicks off with Mohamed Salah and Egypt vs. Australia at 2 p.m. ET, and Luis Diaz and Colombia face Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Argentina vs. Cabo Verde odds at FanDuel list La Albicelste as massive -700 favorites, with Cape Verde priced at +1900 on the 90-minute money line and a draw listed at +650.

There are a few go-to goalscorers in action Friday but goals can come from anyone on the pitch, so digging up the value plays is the key when choosing a player to score a goal today. You can see more analysis of the 2026 World Cup from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas, and you'll really want to see what they are saying about the matches. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Friday

Omar Marmoush, Egypt (+240 at FanDuel)

Lautaro Martinez, Argentina (-120 at FanDuel)

Luis Diaz, Colombia (+175 at FanDuel)

Omar Marmoush, Egypt (+240)

Salah gets the attention, and for good reason as he is one off the national team record for goals with 68 in 119 matches. He is also 34 years old, and the 27-year-old Marmoush is emerging as the new star of the attack. The Manchester City man has 11 goals in 53 international matches. He started only eight of his 21 appearances for the Citizens last season and dealt with a knee injury, but he had three goals and three assists. He is getting more chances with the Pharaohs, and he will make the most of any he gets in this critical knockout match.

Lautaro Martinez, Argentina (-120)

The Argentian attack is more than just Messi, with Martinez and Julian Alvarez both capable of creating big moments. Martinez has scored in nearly half his games with La Albiceleste, with 38 goals in 80 international appearances. The 28-year-old also has scored in nearly half his matches over eight seasons in Italy's Serie A with 132 goals in 267 games for Inter Milan. Cape Verde can be tough to crack, giving up two goals to Uruguay but shutting out Spain and Saudi Arabia in group play. With Messi drawing the attention and capable of creating for others, I expect Martinez to break through. .

Luis Diaz, Colombia (+175)

Diaz is the most determined player on the field for the Colombians, and he always seems to be in the right place at the right time. The Bayern Munich man has 23 international goals, second-most on the roster behind only James Rodriguez, and he has played 52 fewer games than the team captain. The 29-year-old had 22 goals in 44 matches in all competitions for the German Bundesliga champions last season. Luis Suarez has struggled, but with him, Diaz and Rodriguez, the Colombians have a potent attack. Diaz has usually been in the middle of it when they succeed.