Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Leroy Sane among best bets for Saturday's matches

The 2026 World Cup enters its second weekend with more intriguing matches Saturday, and there could be plenty of goals. The two biggest winners from the first round of group stage matches are both in action, with Germany and Sweden coming off huge openers. Germany beat Curacao 7-1 but now face Ivory Coast, a 1-0 winner against Ecuador, at 4 p.m. ET. Sweden cruised past Tunisia 5-1 and take on the Netherlands, who played to a 2-2 draw with Japan, at 1 p.m. ET. The other teams are just looking to earn at least a point in Ecuador vs. Curacao (8 pm. ET) and Tunisia vs. Japan (midnight). With so many teams in action, there are tons of anytime goalscoring prop betting opportunities for soccer bettors at FanDuel.

Those looking to bet on soccer and anytime goalscorer props need to see what soccer expert Jim Holliman has to say. Holliman is a writer and editor who finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 23-14 record (+7.82) and was 25-17 (+5.27) on UCL picks in 2023-24 before taking a hiatus. He is 4-4 on World Cup picks so far, hitting three anytime goalscorers.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, check out the picks from more SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Saturday

Cody Gakpo , Netherlands (+190, FanDuel)

Leroy Sane , Germany (+250, FanDuel)

Alan Minda , Ecuador (+160, FanDuel)

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands

The Swedes haven't posted a clean sheet in 11 matches since the start of 2025, so the Dutch should get their chances. Gakpo was one of the young stars in the 2022 World Cup, scoring in all three group stage matches, but has had mixed results at the club level since. The 27-year-old has scored 32 goals in four seasons with Liverpool in the Premier League, playing out of position at times and starting 89 of 127 matches. He has 21 goals in 51 games with the Oranje, and he tied for most shots on the team against Japan with two. He should get more than that on Saturday and he has the skill around the box to bury one.

Leroy Sane, Germany

The Galatasaray man was one of the few who didn't score against Tunisia, so he should be itching to get on the board here. He had three shots on target in the opener, and his 0.82 expected goals (xG) trailed only Kai Havertz, who scored twice for the Germans. Sane has 17 goals in 77 international matches and scored 40 (and had 39 assists) in five seasons with Bayern Munich before his move to Turkiye. The 30-year-old had seven goals in 28 Super Ligue matches last season. Sane stands out for his pace and dribbling ability, and he's usually in the right place when opportunities arise so he should notch one here.

Alan Minda, Ecuador

The 23-year-old hasn't been facing the best competition in his club career, but he won't exactly be facing a powerhouse against the minnows from Curacao. Ecuador should win this one handily, and captain Enner Valencia could also be a great ATGS pick. He's 36 and not as prolific as he once was, but he takes their penalties and this could be a physical match. Minda has three goals in just 13 matches with Atletico Mineiro in Brazil's Serie A after scoring 12 in three years in the Belgian Pro League. Minda had two shots against Ivory Coast, and his expected goals (xG) of 0.37 was highest on the squad by a wide margin.