Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Lionel Messi tops best bets for Argentina vs. Spain final

Reigning world champions Argentina will face Spain, the current European title-holders, on Sunday in a 2026 World Cup final that will cap off a thrilling tournament. Lionel Messi is in the thick of the Golden Boot race as he sits on eight goals, and La Albiceleste seem to have fate on their side. Spain don't have a tried-and-true goalscorer, but Mikel Oyarzabal has scored five times and La Roja have been shutting down the opposition's stars. So who should you be looking at for your anytime goalscorer bets for Sunday's Argentina vs. Spain World Cup 2026 final?

Sunday's 2026 World Cup final is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET, and Spain are -152 favorites to hoist the trophy, with the reigning champs at +132. The final is sure to start off methodically, but an early goal would open things up in a hurry. The 2022 final saw four goals in regulation and two more in extra time, so make sure you note whether extra time is included in the wager before you place your bet. So who will score and possibly become a national hero in Spain vs. Argentina on Sunday? We are highlighting our favorite goalscorer picks for Argentina vs. Spain, with odds from FanDuel.

Fans interested in making goalscorer picks and more wagers on Spain vs. Argentina should check out what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Brandt Sutton, Brad Thomas and Matt Severance are saying. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Sunday

Lionel Messi, Argentina (+140, FanDuel)

Lamine Yamal , Spain (+220, FanDuel)

Dani Olmo , Spain (+380, FanDuel)

Wagers include extra time, but you can increase profit slightly by choosing a straight anytime goalscorer pick, which only includes regular time and stoppage time.

Lionel Messi, Argentina (+130)

The diminutive superstar has gone consecutive matches without a goal, so he's due, and he assisted on both goals in the semifinal comeback against England. Facing a Spain side that locks things down in the back, it might take a player like Messi with the ability to operate in tight spaces to unlock things. And with this likely to be a physical matchup, he could end up with a free kick in a nice spot to take a shot at goal. Not to mention penalty kicks. Back the GOAT in what might be his last major international appearance.

Lamine Yamal, Spain (+220)

The Barcelona youngster has shown flashes of what is expected of him as he regains fitness after a hamstring tear ended his club season early. The now 19-year-old was held without a shot against France but had 15 attempts over Spain's previous three matches, putting eight of those on target. Yamal had 16 goals and 11 assists in La Liga last season and has seven in his first 32 matches with La Roja. The Argentine back line has been showing some cracks, and with Yamal still looking for his first World Cup goal, he'll go hard after it in this massive match.

Dani Olmo, Spain (+380)

The midfielder can play pretty much any role La Roja need him to, and while Rodri is pulling the strings masterfully to drive the attack, Olmo should be able to move all over the field. The 28-year-old Barcelona star has 12 goals in 57 matches with the national team and has two assists in this World Cup. Manager Luis de la Fuente expects a lot out of Olmo, and he usually delivers. He completed all but one pass against France and was usually in the middle of the action in the box. He'll make at least one critical play in Sunday's final, and I'm backing him to find the back of the net.