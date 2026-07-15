Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Lionel Messi tops best bets for England vs. Argentina

England still have a chance at their first World Cup title in 60 years, but reigning champions Argentina will also be looking to punch their ticket to the final when the teams meet Wednesday, July 15 in a 2026 World Cup semifinal. The match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The semifinal winners will play in the final on Sunday, July 19 in East Rutherford, N.J. Harry Kane and England are slightly favored over Lionel Messi and the Argentines, with the Three Lions at +165 on the 90-minute money line and La Albiceleste at +200 and a draw at +190. England are -112 to advance to the final, with Argentina at -102 in the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel.

Kane and Messi are the faces of their sides, but both have plenty of support. Messi shares the lead in the Golden Boot race with eight goals in the tournament, while Kane and Jude Bellingham each have six for the Three Lions. But in a tight knockout match, it could be an unlikely scorer who comes through. So where is the value on anytime goalscorers in England vs. Argentina on Wednesday? We've highlighted our favorite goalscorer picks for Argentina vs. England, with odds from FanDuel.

Fans interested in making goalscorer picks and more wagers on England vs. Argentina should check out what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Brandt Sutton, Brad Thomas and Matt Severance are saying. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Wednesday

Jude Bellingham, England (+330, FanDuel)

Lionel Messi, Argentina (+145, FanDuel)

Julian Alvarez , Argentina (+240, FanDuel)

Jude Bellingham, England (+330)

The star Real Madrid midfielder looks like a man on a mission, scoring two goals in each of the past two games, and Argentina are going to do everything they can to stop England's striker. Kane can score in many ways, whether it's in the air, by being in the right place at the right time or with a deft move in the box, so he might be a good pick too, but the price is better on Bellingham. The 23-year-old will be a major factor if the Three Lions make the final for the first time since they last won the World Cup in 1966. Bellingham had 19 goals in 27 starts in La Liga last season and has 12 in 54 international matches.

Lionel Messi, Argentina (+145)

There isn't anything that can be said that hasn't already been said about the Argentine star. He was finally held off the scoresheet against Switzerland, though he did have a penalty saved. He is the key to the Argentina attack, and it doesn't take much of an opening for Messi to score. He can be lethal on free kicks, takes the penalties and has the skill in the box to make defenders look foolish. England's back line has been a mixed bag in the tournament so far and if La Albiceleste are going to get back to the final, Messi is going to be the catalyst.

Julian Alvarez, Argentina (+240)

As noted, Messi was kept off the board against the Swiss, but Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez both should come in with more confidence after both scored in the quarterfinal. Alvarez had the winner on a long-range strike, and he could get plenty of chances with the England defenders trying to hold Messi in check. The 26-year-old has 15 goals for the national team -- four in his past 14 appearances -- and has 25 over the past two seasons with Atletico Madrid in Spain's La Liga. Alvarez had five shots with three of those on net, in the quarterfinal match.