Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Mbappe among Saturday's France vs. England best bets

For the first time since 2014, France will not be in the World Cup final. The French side were overwhelmed by pre-tournament favorites Spain 2-0 as their struggles against La Roja continued in the semifinal. Kylian Mbappe and Co. will instead aim to secure third place on Saturday when they face England, who fell 2-1 in heartbreaking fashion to Argentina. Argentina will now aim to repeat as World Cup champs behind the legendary Lionel Messi when they face Spain on Sunday. As for Saturday, it's France vs. England as two European powerhouses clash for third place in Miami at 5 p.m. ET.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe was held off the score sheet despite some good looks against Spain on Tuesday, and he still has a chance to win the Golden Boot as his eight goals are tied with Messi entering the weekend. Will Mbappe finish this World Cup with a flourish on Saturday? We've highlighted our favorite goalscorer picks for Saturday's third place match with odds from FanDuel.

Those looking to make goalscorer picks and more wagers on France vs. England should see what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green, Brandt Sutton, Brad Thomas and Matt Severance are saying. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. (Note: These anytime goalscorer odds include extra time.)

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Saturday

Kylian Mbappe (-135, FanDuel)

Jude Bellingham (+240, FanDuel)

Kylian Mbappe (-135)

Mbappe had some great chances to change France's fortunes against Spain, but the superstar striker was unable to score in a 2-0 defeat. It was just the second of seven World Cup matches this year where Mbappe did not score a goal and the first where he was kept off the stat sheet entirely as he had two assists in a 4-1 win over Norway. With the Golden Boot potentially on the line -- as well as the all-time World Cup record for goals scored -- Mbappe should still be motivated to score against England on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham (+240)

Bellingham has had an incredible tournament, especially his recent two-goal performance against Norway in the quarterfinal round. While Bellingham, Harry Kane and Co. have to be reeling after allowing two late goals in their loss to Argentina, they certainly have plenty to play for on Saturday. Both Kane and Bellingham are worthy anytime goalscorer picks, but we'll go with the latter here. He's had the hot hand -- or foot -- of late, and he provides better anytime goalscorer value than England's veteran striker.