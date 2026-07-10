Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Mikel Oyarzabal, Leandro Trossard among Friday's best bets

Belgium will carry the momentum from a decisive victory against the USMNT into their quarterfinal showdown with Spain on Friday. The Spaniards have had some tight matches, but they have yet to allow a goal in five games. That could be a problem for fans looking to wager on anytime goalscorers, at least on the Belgian side.

Still, the Red Devils did get four goals against Team USA and have a strong roster -- even if some stars are long in the tooth -- so Spain will have work to do. La Furia Roja remain one of the tournament favorites, sitting second at +360 at FanDuel to win the tournament, behind only France (+180) and just ahead of reigning champs Argentina (+390). With players like Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain have plenty of options available for World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, and Romelu Lukaku has been money for the Belgians despite limited playing time.

Lukaku has three goals and one assist despite playing the equivalent of just over two games, while Oyarzabal is the only Spanish player with multiple goals as he has four in five matches. La Furia Roja have numerous skilled attacking players, so which one will break out Friday?

We have the best bets to score a goal today here, and you can get more analysis of the 2026 World Cup from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. You need to see what they are saying about Monday's matches. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Monday

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain (+120, FanDuel)

Ferran Torres , Spain (+175, FanDuel)

, Spain (+175, FanDuel) Leandro Trossard , Belgium (+500, FanDuel)

, Belgium (+500, FanDuel) Youri Tielemans , Belgium (+950, FanDuel)



Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain (+120)

The Real Sociedad captain has been everywhere you look when Spain are on attack and has a team-high four goals. He has put nine of his 19 shots on target, with that shot total tied for third at this World Cup. The 29-year-old had a career-high 15 goals in La Liga play last season. He also has scored 29 goals in 58 games with La Furia Roja. That average pace has played out here too, with two goals in Spain's second and fourth games and none in the other three. That means he might be due for two on Friday, but I'll take just one.

Ferran Torres, Spain (+175)

The 26-year-old, who plays with Barcelona, is the ultimate spark off the bench, and his presence is usually felt pretty quickly. He has 10 shots over the five matches, coming off the bench in all but the opener. Torres has the second-most goals on the roster with 24 in 62 matches. The versatile forward has pace and the ability to force mistakes. He can cause headaches in transition so if the Belgians are chasing a late goal, he'll be ready to strike on the counter.

Leandro Trossard, Belgium (+500)

Lukaku has been the headliner even if he isn't fit enough to play a full game following a long-term injury, but Trossard usually finds his way into the mix when the attack is running well. Of course, dropping a little something on Lukaku is a solid wager, but Trossard has the efficiency that can be crucial in a big match. The Arsenal man also is good in tight spaces and can finish with precision. He has two goals and 17 shots in the five matches, and the 31-year-old has 14 international goals in 55 games.

Youri Tielemans, Belgium (+950)

The Aston Villa midfielder doesn't score a ton of goals as he is typically distributing the ball and working back on defense, but he has been an efficient scorer with the national team. The 29-year-old has 15 goals in 90 international appearances, including two goals in the comeback against Senegal. Tielemans can drill it from distance, and he just might take a penalty depending on which players are on the field if one comes along. If Belgium score, he'll likely be involved and I think he'll bury one Friday.