Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Mohamed Salah among best bets for Sunday's matches

Global stars will take the field at the 2026 World Cup on Sunday with four matches on tap. The day begins at noon ET when Spain takes on Saudi Arabia. At 3 p.m., Belgium meets Iran, followed by Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde at 6 and Egypt vs New Zealand at 9. That means soccer bettors have four matches' worth of anytime goalscorer props to choose from. Which players should bettors look into? We've identified four strong plays at FanDuel.

For more World Cup picks, including outright winners, spread picks and totals, check out the picks from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Sunday

Dani Olmo , Spain (+135)

Mehdi Taremi, Iran (+430)

Darwin Nunez, Uruguay (+145)

Mohamed Salah , Egypt (+130)

Dani Olmo, Spain

One thing is clear -- Spain can't deploy the same offensive approach that resulted in an embarrassing 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde. With Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams starting on the bench due to lingering injury concerns (and a perception that mighty Spain should have been able to beat Cabo Verde in their sleep), Spain started Ferran Torres and Gavi on the wings and moved Pedri further up the field. The final score somehow undersells just how bad Spain looked. The Spaniards need to do better. With Yamal seemingly still not ready to take on a full workload, Olmo should be in the mix this time around.

Medhi Taremi, Iran

Belgium looked unconvincing against Egypt, with the only goal coming from an own goal forced by a charging Romelu Lukaku. The big striker came off the bench and likely isn't able to consistently play 90 minutes at this point. So let's go with Taremi from Iran. The Iranians played an electric 2-2 opener with New Zealand and clearly came to play despite (or perhaps fueled in part by) all of the team's off-field struggles. Belgium is the better team on paper, but don't discount Iran in this game, and don't be surprised if Taremi gets on the scoresheet.

Darwin Nunez, Uruguay

Whatever swagger Uruguay may have had about a match with little Cabo Verde all but surely evaporated when they watched the opener with Spain. Uruguay managed just one goal against Saudi Arabia and now has to contend with an impressively drilled defense. Should we expect another clean sheet from Cabo Verde? Probably not. Nunez is a dangerous man when he's on his game, and he's as good a bet as any to put the first ball past Vozinha.

Mohamed Salah, Egypt

Superstars are scoring left and right at this World Cup. Salah hasn't joined them just yet, but it would be a shock if he didn't score before the end of the group stage. The match against New Zealand is as good a chance as any. The Kiwis allowed two goals to Iran, and Egypt has more attacking talent. Salah is the biggest name on the squad and will have an eye on the goal.