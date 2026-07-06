Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Monday best bets include USMNT's Christian Pulisic

The 2026 World Cup is into the Round of 16, and the USMNT have a huge opportunity Monday when they face Belgium in Seattle. The day kicks off with a Portugal vs. Spain showdown at 3 p.m. ET, with Team USA's match kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. The Americans have been piling up goals. With players like Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku, as well as strong Spain and Portugal rosters, there is no shortage of options available for World Cup anytime goalscorer picks.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the world's all-time top goalscorer and has three at the 2026 World Cup. But the Portuguese attack has faced scrutiny, and two of the 41-year-old's goals came against a terrible team and the other was on a penalty. So, does the Portugal superstar provide value in the Monday anytime goalscorer odds?

We have the best bets to score a goal today here, and you can get more analysis of the 2026 World Cup from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. You need to see what they are saying about Monday's matches. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Monday

Rafael Leao , Portugal (+450, FanDuel)

, Portugal (+450, FanDuel) Lamine Yamal , Spain (+175, FanDuel)

, Spain (+175, FanDuel) Christian Pulisic, USA (+220, FanDuel)

Sergino Dest, USA (+550, FanDuel)

Rafael Leao, Portugal (+450)

The attack around Ronaldo can include Leao, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, with Bruno Fernandes in the middle trying to keep everyone happy and looking for some goals himself. The Spain back line will do everything it can to frustrate Ronaldo, so others will need to step up. I came into this expecting to back Felix (+360), but he didn't play in the previous match for tactical reasons and could start on the bench. Leao has six international goals, including one in the group stage rout of Uzbekistan.

Lamine Yamal, Spain (+175)

He's too good to pass on in a game of this magnitude. Spain will probably spend the early part of the game poking and prodding but the Portugal back line isn't impenetrable, so I expect some goals. The 18-year-old spent a lot of time in wide areas on Wednesday and couldn't get on the end of many passes on his diagonal runs. Yamal still had six shots, and he is capable of a brilliant moment at any time. It only takes one, and I think he'll score a huge goal for La Furia Roja on Monday.

Christian Pulisic, USA (+220)

I'm going to back to the well on this one. Captain America has been the main playmaker, and the USMNT are a different team when he's on the field. He had his chances in Wednesday's victory, and he'll get more against the Belgians. I expect him to convert at least one. Pulisic is also the primary penalty taker so if he can't bury one from the run of play, there's always a chance he could get a chance from the spot. If Team USA win, I expect a goal from their star.

Sergino Dest, USA (+550)

The winger isn't a proven goalscorer, but he has been one of the more explosive and creative players on the field in this World Cup. He has three goals over the past three seasons with PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie but he also has three in 43 international matched with Team USA. One of those came in a friendly against Senegal less than six weeks ago. He has a little more freedom with the national team and goals can really come from anyone on the field, so I'm backing him for one on Monday.