Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Patrik Schick among Thursday's best bets

The 2026 World Cup officially begins on Thursday, June 11, with Mexico battling South Africa in the first match of the day before South Korea and Czechia square off in the second contest. There's plenty of anticipation for this 48-team tournament, and Mexico will draw additional attention as one of the co-hosts. Fans want to see goals to start the competition, so we've highlighted some of the best goalscorer prop picks for Thursday's games with odds from FanDuel.

If you're looking get into soccer betting and make wagers on the 2026 World Cup, including prop bets on anytime goalscorers, you can see what soccer experts Jon Eimer and Martin Green are betting every day at SportsLine. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Thursday

Raul Jimenez , Mexico (+140)

, Mexico (+140) Patrik Schick , Czechia (+200)

Raul Jimenez, Mexico (+140, FanDuel)

Mexico has been fairly balanced when it comes to scoring goals, so there's plenty of options to choose from when looking at the co-hosts in this World Cup opener. Even though South Africa kept two clean sheets in their most recent friendlies, they had six straight matches with at least one goal allowed prior to those games. Jimenez is likely to be in the action for most of the game, and the forward scored in last week's friendly against Serbia.

Patrik Schick, Czechia (+200, FanDuel)

Schick also found the back of the net last week and is the main reason Czechia are at this World Cup. He was on fire early in World Cup qualifying, scoring four goals in the team's first three matches before cooling off and failing to find the back of the net in his other three appearances. He had a goal against Ireland in the World Cup playoff semifinal and was clinical for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with 16 goals in 28 appearances. The Czech attack will flow through him, and Schick should lead the team in shots.