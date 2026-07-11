Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Saturday's best bets feature Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi

The 2026 World Cup is back with multiple matches for one night only on Saturday, July 11 as the quarterfinals wrap up with a plethora of elite talent on display. The day kicks off with Harry Kane and his stacked England side facing Erling Haaland and Norway at 5 p.m. ET. Then, reigning champions Argentina and Lionel Messi take on Breel Embolo and Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET. The superstars have been showing their stuff at World Cup 2026 so far, and fans looking to wager on anytime goalscorers have tons of great options in Saturday's quarterfinal matchups.

The race for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot should come into focus a bit Saturday as Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe lead the race with eight goals, Haaland is one behind while Kane is sitting on six. There are other talented players all over the pitch in both games and while knockout matches can be more methodical and low-scoring, someone will need to eventually get a goal. So who are the best choices to put one in the back of the net Saturday?

We have the best bets to score a goal today here, and you can get more analysis of the 2026 World Cup from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. You need to see what they are saying about Saturday's matches. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Saturday

Jude Bellingham , England (+250, FanDuel)

, England (+250, FanDuel) Erling Haaland, Norway (+120, FanDuel)

Lionel Messi, Argentina (+100, FanDuel)

Breel Embolo, Swizerland (+330, FanDuel)



Jude Bellingham, England (+250)

Kane is the assassin, but Bellingham is becoming the heart and soul of the Three Lions. He basically willed his way to two quick goals in the massive 3-2 victory in Mexico City on Sunday, and another clutch performance could be in the cards Saturday. Kane is going to get his chances and I certainly wouldn't advise against a wager on the England captain, but Bellingham's determination will play a big role in the outcome of this match. The 23-year-old Bellingham has 34 goals in his three seasons with Real Madrid and 10 in 53 games with the national team.

Erling Haaland, Norway (+120)

The superstar is loving life at his first World Cup, and it has been showing in his play. Now facing the side representing the nation where he plays his club football, the Manchester City striker will have some added motivation. When the Norwegians are playing, a Haaland goal seems inevitable. That's because he has scored 62 times in just 54 matches for the national team. That's almost twice as many as second place on Norway's all-time scoring list. He's 25 years old. Inevitable, indeed.

Lionel Messi, Argentina (+100)

This is pretty obvious, but it makes perfect sense. And not just because the ageless wonder has scored in every match so far. In a match like this, the deciding goal could come from a set piece or even a penalty, and Messi does it all for La Albiceleste. Sure, he's missed a couple of spot kicks but you can't make them if you don't take them, and I'd put Messi in any situation with the game on the line. The 39-year-old always finds a way to score, especially in the games that matter most, so it would be crazy not to back him Saturday.

Breel Embolo, Swizerland (+330)

The Swiss are the only side in Saturday's matchup that doesn't have a bona fide (or at least world-renowned) goalscorer. Embolo, Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas are capable, but Johan Manzabi being out is going to hurt. The 29-year-old Embolo is the top scorer on the roster with 26 international goals and always pops up in the right spot in and around the box when something good is happening. Like everyone else, the Rennes striker was frustrated against Colombia, but he has two goals and two assists in the tournament and will be looking for more Saturday.