Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Son Hueng-min among Thursday's best bets

The 2026 World Cup group stage will really start to heat up beginning Thursday, June 18 as teams can start looking to secure spots in the knockout round. Mexico and Korea Republic will be facing each other in the last match of the day, and the winner of that game can likely be assured of a knockout spot. Czechia and South Africa meet each other looking to get a win to stay in contention, while Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada and Qatar all enter the second matchday tied at the top of Group B.

There have been plenty of goals so far in this World Cup, and South Africa is the only team playing on Thursday that has not found the back of the net in this campaign. We'll highlight some of the best anytime goalscorer bets available at FanDuel for those interested in soccer betting and World Cup betting. If you want more World Cup picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine experts Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas are saying. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Thursday

Patrik Schick , Czechia (+135, FanDuel)

, Czechia (+135, FanDuel) Dan Ndoye , Switzerland (+240, FanDuel)

, Switzerland (+240, FanDuel) Son Heung-min, South Korea (+260, FanDuel)

Patrik Schick, Czechia (+135, FanDuel)

I suggested Schick as an anytime goalscorer for Czechia's first match against South Korea and the forward was largely a non-factor, playing just over an hour before being subbed off. Schick is too good to not play more in what essentially becomes a "must-win" game for Czechia, and South Africa's defense has been shaky. They allowed Mexico to take 16 shots and were fortunate El Tri struggled to put most of those on frame. I'll back Schick in a key spot on Thursday.

Dan Ndoye, Switzerland (+240, FanDuel)

Breel Embolo is a natural pick after scoring in the opener, but Ndoye has been hot of late. He found the back of the net in every Switzerland friendly outside of of the scoreless draw with Norway and the volume is there. Ndoye had six shots in the opener against Qatar and I see him rising to the moment in an important match for the Swiss if they wish to advance out of the group.

Son Heung-min, South Korea (+260, FanDuel)

Similar to Ndoye, Son Hueng-min took six shots in the opening match of the World Cup. Only one was on frame, but he's clearly the centerpiece of Korea's attack. This is a balanced squad with plenty of options but I'd still take Son Heung-min to be the one to put together the last move against Mexico's back line. The atmosphere will be against South Korea, but Son Heung-min is probably the most experienced when it comes to hostile territory. Additionally, Mexico defender Cesar Montes will be out after picking up a red card in the opener. That'll further boost Son's chances to find a goal on Thursday evening.