Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Sunday best bets feature Mexico's Raul Jimenez

Two of the world's most popular teams will face huge tests in the Round of 16 on Sunday at the 2026 World Cup. Vinicius Junior and five-time champions Brazil will square off against Norway and superstar striker Erling Haaland in the early match at 4 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, N.J. Then, co-hosts Mexico will try to handle Harry Kane and a stacked England side in an 8 p.m. ET matchup in Mexico City.

El Tri have scored eight goals without conceding one in four games, but the Three Lions are +145 favorites in the England vs. Mexico odds at FanDuel. The Brazilians are -120 favorites in the latest Brazil vs. Norway odds. FanDuel oddsmakers have Kane (+160) and Haaland (+130) as the favorites to score a goal at any time in their respective matches.

The goals have been pling up at World Cup 2026, but not all of them have been scored by superstars, so you can find value in the odds at FanDuel. We are offering our best bets to score a goal today here, and if you want more analysis of the 2026 World Cup, you can see what SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas are saying about Sunday's matches. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Sunday

Matheus Cunha, Brazil (+210, FanDuel)

Raul Jimenez , Mexico (+260, FanDuel)

Matheus Cunha, Brazil (+210)

Aside from Vinicius Junior, Cunha has been the most consistently dangerous attacker on the field for the Brazilians, who seek a ninth straight berth in the quarterfinals. He has 10 shots over the first four matches, second on the team to Vinicius, and has scored three times. He has had several other close calls and the Norwegians are going to do all they can to stop Brazil's top option Sunday. That should leave plenty of opportunities for Cunha, who had 10 goals last season with Manchester United after scoring 27 over the previous two campaigns with Wolverhampton.

Raul Jimenez, Mexico (+260)

It has been an emotional run for Jimenez, and the Mexican fans have been pushing him to great heights. The 35-year-old suffered a skull fracture in a game in 2020 and needed surgery to save his life. His journey has made this World Cup special, and he has a chance for a big night at Estadio Azteca on Sunday. He has two goals in three starts and will be trying to help El Tri reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 40 years. The physical forward is tough to defend and he always finds a way to get to the ball, so he should be the key to a Mexico victory.