Free 2026 World Cup anytime goalscorer picks, odds: Thursday's best bets include Ousmane Dembele, Brahim Diaz

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals kick off Thursday with France facing Morocco at 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Mass., and Les Bleus can't afford to take anything for granted. The French are +180 favorites at FanDuel to win the World Cup, while the Atlas Lions are +2700 longshots, ahead of only Belgium and Switzerland (both +3000). But Morocco made the semifinals in 2022 (where they lost to France) and dispatched Canada with ease in the Round of 16. France are loaded with stars like Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise, and while Morocco rely more on defending and counter-attacking, they have plenty of options for World Cup anytime goalscorer picks.

Mbappe is just one goal behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race with seven goals (and owns the assists tiebreaker), and with players like Ousmane Dembele and Olise alongside him, France have a ton of firepower. Players like Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari (if healthy) are dangerous attackers in their own right. So where is the value in Thursday's anytime goalscorer odds for France vs. Morocco?

We have the best bets to score a goal today here, and you can get more analysis of the 2026 World Cup from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas. You need to see what they are saying about Thursday's matches. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best World Cup goalscorer picks for Thursday

Ousmane Dembele, France (+210, FanDuel)

Desire Doue , France (+260, FanDuel)

, France (+260, FanDuel) Brahim Diaz. Morocco (+500, FanDuel)

Ousmane Dembele, France (+210)

The 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger showed what he is capable of with his first-half hat trick in a 4-1 victory against Norway in the group stage. He didn't play a big role in the victory against Paraguay but had an assist against Sweden and scored one and set up another against Iraq. Dembele had 21 goals for PSG two seasons ago and had 10 in 11 starts (22 appearances) last season. The French attack is loaded so it can be tough to pick one player, but Dembele is overdue for some brilliance.

Desire Doue, France (+260, FanDuel)

The 21-year-old is struggling to find playing time, but with this game having the potential to be decided late or potentially go to extra time, he could see enough time on the pitch to make a difference. I wouldn't risk a lot, but Doue did have a goal against Norway and has three in 12 international matches. He's just getting started, and he can be a difference-maker off the bench if Les Bleus need a spark. He has 13 goals in league play over the past two season with PSG, starting 34 of his 54 appearances.

Brahim Diaz, Morocco (+500, FanDuel)

The Atlas Lions have a lot of guys who can score goals. Diaz is one of six players on the roster with double-digit international goals. The 26-year-old has 14 in 31 matches, while Saibari has 12 in 35 matches at age 25. Saibari is emerging as a difference-maker for Morocco and scored in all three group stage matches, but he suffered a hamstring injury and had to come off against Canada. With his status in doubt, Diaz will need to carry more of the load. I expect the Real Madrid man to get his first World Cup goal to go with his four assists.